Rob Canfield Announces Unapologetic Defense of the Second Amendment — Including Curbing ATF Overreach — in NJ-04

Republican congressional candidate Rob Canfield today reaffirmed his full and unapologetic support for the Second Amendment, drawing a sharp policy contrast with longtime incumbent Chris Smith in the 2026 Republican primary for New Jersey's 4th Congressional District."As a certified firearms instructor, small-business owner, husband, and father, I don't view the Second Amendment as a political prop," Canfield said. "It is a fundamental constitutional right. It is clear. It is enumerated. And it is not negotiable."A Record of Compromise vs. A Record of ConvictionChris Smith has represented NJ-04 since 1981. Over four decades in Washington, his voting history on gun legislation has reflected an establishment approach that has included support for expanded background check legislation and other federal measures that increased Washington’s regulatory footprint over firearms.“Gun owners in this district are tired of half-measures and political hedging,” Canfield said. “They want a representative who will draw a bright constitutional line — not someone who calculates votes based on media cycles or committee pressure.”“This race isn’t personal. It’s about policy clarity,” Canfield added. “After 45 years in Washington, voters deserve to know exactly where their representative stands.”What Rob Canfield Will Fight ForCanfield laid out a detailed Second Amendment agenda centered on restoring constitutional guardrails and limiting federal overreach.Constitutional Carry ReciprocitySupport federal legislation recognizing nationwide constitutional carry reciprocity so that law-abiding citizens can travel across state lines without becoming accidental felons.“If you can legally carry in one state, crossing a border shouldn’t turn you into a criminal,” Canfield said.No New Federal Gun BansFirm opposition to:Federal “assault weapons” bansMagazine capacity limitsFederal firearm registriesExpanded background check mandates that burden lawful owners“Criminals do not follow gun laws. Adding more federal restrictions only impacts the people already obeying the law.”Curbing ATF Rulemaking and Bureaucratic OverreachCanfield specifically addressed what he described as “unelected agency lawmaking” by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).“For years, the ATF has operated as if it can redefine federal law through regulatory rule changes,” Canfield said. “Congress writes the laws — not bureaucrats.”Canfield pledged to support legislation that:Limits the ATF’s authority to reinterpret statutory definitions without explicit congressional approvalRequires greater congressional oversight of firearm-related rulemakingProtects Americans from retroactive enforcement based on shifting agency interpretationsEnsures that technical reclassifications do not instantly turn law-abiding citizens into felons“No one should wake up one morning and discover that something they legally purchased years ago is suddenly redefined by an agency memo,” Canfield said. “That’s not how a constitutional republic works.”He emphasized that Congress must reclaim its Article I authority.“If lawmakers want to change policy, they should vote on it openly. They should not hide behind agencies to do what they don’t want to defend publicly.”Due Process for Veterans and Law-Abiding CitizensCanfield also pledged strong due process protections for veterans and gun owners, opposing bureaucratic actions that remove firearm rights without full judicial proceedings.“No American — especially not a veteran — should lose a constitutional right because of paperwork, reporting errors, or administrative determinations,” he said.A Firearms Instructor, Not a Career PoliticianUnlike Chris Smith, who has spent more than four decades in Washington, Canfield brings direct experience from the firearms community.“I train responsible citizens every week,” he said. “I see the kind of people exercising their Second Amendment rights — parents, retirees, business owners, veterans. They are serious about safety and serious about freedom.”Canfield noted that NJ-04 is home to thousands of hunters, competitive shooters, and lawful concealed carriers who expect their representative to defend their rights consistently — not occasionally.“In a district that votes Republican, we should not have a representative with a mixed record on gun rights. We should have a champion.”The Stakes in 2026Canfield warned that federal encroachment on gun rights often happens incrementally.“Every time there’s political pressure, Washington’s first instinct is to regulate more,” he said. “If we keep sending cautious politicians, we will keep getting incremental erosion — whether through legislation or agency rulemaking.”He concluded:“The Second Amendment doesn’t need soft support. It needs strong defense. It needs someone willing to say no — to new bans, to federal overreach, and to bureaucrats who think they can rewrite the law."For more information, visit www.rob4nj.org or contact info@rob4nj.org

