Superprof Survey Finds AI Content Boom Is Driving Engagement Fatigue and Distrust Online

PARIS, FRANCE, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national survey from Superprof , the world’s largest tutoring network, finds that as AI-generated content spreads across social platforms, people are growing more cautious about what they see, what they trust, and how they engage online.“AI has changed the pace and scale of what people encounter online, and that shift is forcing a reckoning,” said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. “When content can be produced endlessly, trust becomes harder to earn. People want clarity about who or what they are learning, and they are paying closer attention than ever.”Key findings show rising suspicion and growing fatigue:Survey respondents increasingly assume their feeds are AI-generated, but don’t feel confident judging what’s real• 65% of respondents often or very often suspect content in their feeds is AI-generated, even when it is not labeled.• 73% say AI has made it harder to tell fact from fiction online.• 42% report being duped by an AI account on social media.Growing uncertainty is changing how people engage with social platforms, and often pushing them to pull back• 43% say they engage less overall on social platforms.• 30% report engaging more selectively, signaling growing caution.• 45% say AI has made platforms feel less human, while 16% say their feeds now feel repetitive.As suspicion rises, trust in AI-generated content breaks down in sensitive areas• 46% say they trust information less when they believe it was created by AI.• AI-generated content feels least acceptable in news or current events (64%), personal stories or life advice (55%), and health or wellness advice (54%).AI-generated content still moves people emotionally, sometimes uncomfortably• 56% have been emotionally moved by content they later learned or suspected was AI-generated.• 22% said this emotional reaction felt uncomfortable afterward.Despite the unease, survey respondents remain divided about AI’s long-term impact. While 57% believe AI could ultimately strengthen social media as a space for human connection, 46% expect platforms to become more efficient but less human, or more entertaining but less trustworthy over time.The February 2026 SurveyMonkey study surveyed 362 U.S. adults across age groups, genders, and income levels.As trust erodes in AI-generated content, especially in areas tied to learning, health, and personal guidance, the survey findings point to a renewed demand for human expertise and accountability. Superprof connects learners with real tutors who bring subject knowledge, empathy, and credibility across more than 1,000 disciplines. To find a tutor or start teaching, visit www.superprof.com About SuperprofSuperprof is the world’s largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 1,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals. For more information, go to https://www.superprof.com/

