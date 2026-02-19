Calhoun Apartment Community Details Pet Policy and Adds Dedicated Bark Park
The policy lists a non-refundable pet fee of $500 for the first pet and $250 for the second, plus monthly pet rent of $30 per pet. Breed restrictions apply for aggressive breeds, and residents are advised to confirm eligibility with the leasing team.
The Bark Park is one of several on-site features aimed at day-to-day convenience. Other listed services include 24/7 package concierge lockers and door-to-door valet trash service, two amenities that have become more common as deliveries increase and property operators look to reduce missed packages and hallway clutter. The community also lists an electric car charging station and shared gathering spaces such as a clubhouse, cyber café, and poolside grilling area. A community spokesperson said the approach is to “make pet ownership easier while keeping expectations clear for all residents,” pointing to the written policy details and the dedicated pet area as tools for consistency.
For more information or to learn more about the community amenities, resident policies, and pet guidelines, please contact their leasing office at 706.932.3845.
About The Exchange: The Exchange is a residential apartment community offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. The community is structured to combine private living spaces with shared amenities and services that support daily routines, pet ownership, and resident convenience.
