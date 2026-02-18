Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (02-18-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for February 18, 2026. The data discussed in this report were collected between Wednesday, February 11 and Sunday, February 15.

As many of you know, this winter has been a mild one. River temperatures in Salmon, ID did not drop to 32°F for the first time last fall until just before Christmas, and the Deadwater ice jam was only in place from mid-January until it opened up on February 10. Due to these warmer water temperatures, the steelhead run has progressed farther upstream by this point than we typically observe.

IDFG personnel began interviewing anglers throughout the Upper Salmon River last week, and steelhead were being caught at good rates in all monitored areas, especially during the middle of the week. Angler effort was high for mid-February, with moderate effort in all areas between the Middle Fork Salmon River and Challis, ID. Most boat anglers were observed near Salmon, Ellis, and Challis.