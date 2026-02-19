Regional Tourism Chief Links Caribbean Resilience to Agricultural Preservation at 54th Annual AgriFest

CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper (right) presents a handcrafted salad bowl to Jennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin Islands at Agrifest 2026.

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of Caribbean economic stability lies not in the boardroom but in the soil, declared Dona Regis‑Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), on Saturday.Addressing a capacity crowd at the opening of the 54th annual AgriFest on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the region’s top tourism official delivered a powerful reminder that modern tourism success remains inseparable from the Caribbean’s agrarian roots.Framing the three-day showcase of agriculture and technology as a reckoning with regional identity, Regis-Prosper challenged the idea that tourism should eclipse local production.“Before there were hotels, airports, seaports (and) cruise ships, there was land, soil and cultivation,” she said. “Tourism really began in a garden.”A foundation of identityRegis-Prosper, whose career includes work on St. Croix-based energy projects in the 1990s, praised the U.S. Virgin Islands for sustaining agriculture as a core pillar of its social and economic fabric rather than treating it as a secondary industry.“Here in St. Croix, agriculture is not a side story. It is the foundation of your global identity,” she said, referencing the historical legacies of St. Croix’s sugar, St. Lucia’s bananas, Jamaica’s coffee, and Trinidad & Tobago’s cocoa.She noted that today’s travelers increasingly seek sensory authenticity over traditional luxury markers — a shift that places local farmers at the center of the tourism value chain.“Visitors don’t always remember square footage, décor or thread counts,” Regis-Prosper said. “They remember taste, smell, storytelling — or, as I like to say, truth-telling. And they remember how they felt.”Economic indicators: “Every room is filled”That vision of agro-tourism was reinforced by real-time data shared by Jennifer Matarangas‑King, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands, who confirmed that AgriFest has become one of the Territory’s busiest tourism weekends.“Outside of the Crucian Christmas Festival, Agrifest is the biggest weekend that we have,” Matarangas-King said. “Right now, every room is filled. You can’t get a rental car. I think people are probably sleeping on the beach at this point — so that’s good for us.”She reported that three cruise ships were to deliver more than 8,000 visitors over the holiday weekend, joining thousands of residents and diaspora members, and emphasized that the Territory’s farm-to-table reputation is an authentic cultural asset rather than a marketing trend. “Farm-to-table is not a movement here,” said Matarangas-King. “It’s a way of life that spans generations.”Policy and resilienceGovernor Albert Bryan Jr. used the platform to call for a shift in how the Territory approaches land use, consumption and food security. Praising Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Louis Petersen for his long-standing leadership, the governor framed land ownership as a pathway to generational wealth and resilience.“We all need to think think about how we live, how we eat and what we grow,” Bryan said. “Good food grows in the yard. Actually, everything grows here.”He noted that his administration continues to acquire land specifically for preservation and agricultural use, urging young people to see the “garden” as a foundational asset.The path forwardReferring to the CTO’s Reimagine Plan, which highlights sustainable and regenerative tourism, Regis-Prosper emphasized that technology must serve as an ally to strengthen long-term resilience. “Agriculture plus technology plus strategic foresight equals resilience,” she said. “And resilience is something that St. Croix knows well.”Her closing message served as a regional directive: “Tourism should never replace the garden. Tourism should protect it.”Prior to the opening ceremony, the CTO delegation — including Narendra Ramgulam, Deputy Director of Sustainable Tourism, and Marvelle Sealy, Executive Assistant and Office Manager — met with Governor Bryan, Commissioner Matarangas-King and RoseAnne Farrington, Deputy Commissioner of Tourism, to discuss regional cooperation and the expansion of agro-tourism linkages across the Caribbean.PHOTO CAPTIONL–R at Government House, St. Croix: Marvelle Sealy, Executive Assistant and Office Manager, Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO); Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO Secretary-General and CEO; RoseAnne Farrington, USVI Deputy Commissioner of Tourism and Deputy Chair,

