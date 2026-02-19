Turf Animal Whiteboard Why Turf Animal Turf Animal Bags

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turf Product Solutions Launches ProStrength Turf Animal™ Artificial Turf Cleaner with Zap Guard™ Static Control, Featuring Eco-Friendly Bag Packaging and Professional Cleaning & Odor Control for Synthetic Grass

Turf Product Solutions, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialized artificial turf maintenance products, today announced the official release of ProStrength Turf Animal™ Artificial Turf Cleaner with Zap Guard™ Static Control, an advanced solution designed specifically for artificial turf cleaning and odor control in residential, commercial, pet, and institutional synthetic grass environments.

Engineered exclusively for synthetic grass systems, ProStrength Turf Animal™ delivers targeted cleaning and odor control for artificial turf while helping reduce static buildup and environmental waste through its new eco-conscious bag packaging format.

A Purpose-Built Artificial Turf Cleaner for Cleaning and Odor Control

As artificial grass installations continue to expand across homes, pet facilities, sports complexes, and commercial properties, the demand for a professional artificial turf cleaner designed for synthetic grass has increased significantly. Unlike generic surface cleaners, ProStrength Turf Animal™ is formulated specifically for artificial turf fibers, infill systems, and high-traffic turf areas where consistent cleaning and odor control are essential.

ProStrength Turf Animal™ is a live enzyme-based artificial turf cleaner developed to:

Support deep artificial turf cleaning

Provide reliable odor control for synthetic grass

Help maintain cleaner turf surfaces in pet and high-use areas

Support routine maintenance of artificial grass systems

Reduce static buildup in synthetic turf through Zap Guard™ technology

This makes it an ideal artificial grass cleaner for pets, commercial turf, and high-traffic synthetic grass installations.

Zap Guard™ Static Control Technology for Synthetic Turf Environments

A key innovation within ProStrength Turf Animal™ is its integrated Zap Guard™ Static Control Technology, developed to help reduce static buildup commonly experienced in artificial turf systems, especially in dry climates and high-friction environments.

Benefits of Zap Guard™ include:

Reduced static buildup in artificial turf fibers

Improved user comfort in synthetic grass areas

Less static attraction of dust and debris

Enhanced overall turf maintenance performance

By combining artificial turf cleaning, odor control, and static control in one solution, ProStrength Turf Animal™ supports a more complete synthetic turf maintenance routine.

Eco-Friendly Bag System Reduces Plastic Waste Compared to Traditional Bottles

In alignment with growing sustainability initiatives within the turf and facility management industries, Turf Product Solutions has introduced ProStrength Turf Animal™ in a bag-based packaging system rather than traditional rigid plastic bottles.

This transition was intentionally designed to reduce packaging waste while maintaining professional-strength performance for artificial turf cleaning and odor control.

Environmental advantages of the bag format include:

Reduced single-use plastic compared to bottle packaging

Lower shipping weight and improved logistics efficiency

Decreased storage footprint for commercial facilities

More sustainable packaging for routine turf maintenance programs

The eco-friendly bag system supports organizations seeking sustainable artificial turf cleaning solutions without sacrificing effectiveness.

Starter Pack Includes Hose-End Sprayer for Efficient Turf Application

The ProStrength Turf Animal™ Starter Pack includes a hose-end sprayer attachment, allowing for consistent and efficient application across artificial turf surfaces. The sprayer system is designed to provide even coverage and simplify large-area artificial turf cleaning and odor control for professional and residential users alike.

Ideal applications include:

Pet boarding and dog daycare facilities

Artificial turf dog runs and pet relief areas

Athletic fields and training surfaces

Commercial synthetic grass landscapes

Residential artificial turf lawns

Institutional and high-traffic turf environments

Used in Pet Facilities and Military Environments Where Turf Cleaning and Odor Control Are Critical

ProStrength Turf Animal™ is currently used in pet boarding facilities and military environments where consistent artificial turf cleaning and odor control are essential to maintaining clean, usable, and well-maintained synthetic grass surfaces.

These environments require dependable turf maintenance solutions designed specifically for synthetic grass systems rather than general-purpose cleaners not engineered for artificial turf applications.

Founder Perspective: 20+ Years of Artificial Turf Industry Experience

According to Founder Nick Ogilvie, who has been in the artificial turf industry for over 20 years:

“After more than two decades in the turf industry, I saw that most products on the market were never designed specifically for synthetic grass. Many solutions focus on masking odors instead of true cleaning and odor control. We developed ProStrength Turf Animal with Zap Guard™ to be a purpose-built artificial turf cleaner that supports proper cleaning, odor control, and static reduction, while also moving to a bag-based system to cut down on plastic waste. It’s designed for real-world environments, including pet facilities, commercial turf spaces, and military environments where turf cleanliness and long-term maintenance truly matter.”

Designed Specifically for Synthetic Grass Maintenance

Traditional cleaners are often not formulated for artificial turf systems and may not align with the unique needs of synthetic grass fibers and infill. ProStrength Turf Animal™ was developed exclusively as an artificial turf cleaner and odor control solution to support ongoing synthetic turf maintenance programs.

Primary use cases include:

Artificial turf pet areas

Commercial and institutional synthetic grass installations

Athletic and recreational turf surfaces

High-traffic artificial grass environments

Routine artificial turf maintenance and care

Availability

ProStrength Turf Animal™ Artificial Turf Cleaner with Zap Guard™ Static Control is now available nationwide through Turf Product Solutions as part of its professional lineup of artificial turf maintenance products. The eco-friendly bag packaging and hose-end sprayer starter system provide a scalable solution for efficient artificial turf cleaning and odor control across small and large synthetic grass areas.

About Turf Product Solutions

Turf Product Solutions is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in artificial turf cleaners, synthetic grass maintenance equipment, and professional turf care solutions. The company develops purpose-built products for artificial turf cleaning, odor control, and maintenance, including the Turf Power Sweep, Turf Static Sweep, and Turf Animal™ artificial turf cleaner with Zap Guard™ static control. Turf Product Solutions supports homeowners, pet facilities, commercial operators, and institutional environments nationwide with products designed specifically for synthetic grass performance and long-term care.

Media Contact:

Turf Product Solutions

Press & Media Relations

Dallas, Texas

Email: thepros@turfproductsolutions.com

Website: www.turfproductsolutions.com

