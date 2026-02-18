Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,483 in the last 365 days.

Illegal alien sentenced for leadership role in multi-state drug trafficking organization linked to Mexican cartels

A 36-year-old Mexican national who illegally resided in Houston has been ordered to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy involving large quantities of cocaine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Illegal alien sentenced for leadership role in multi-state drug trafficking organization linked to Mexican cartels

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.