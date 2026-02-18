Former Union President and Former Lobbyist Sentenced for Stealing Union Funds and Lying to Federal Investigators

BOSTON – The former President of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) and the union’s former Massachusetts lobbyist were sentenced today in federal court in Boston for racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes.

