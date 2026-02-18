Former New York City Police Department Detective Pleads Guilty to Orchestrating Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, John Bolden pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. At the time of the offense, Bolden was a detective with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). Today’s proceeding was held before United States Chief Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon. Bolden’s co-defendants—Anthony Carreira, another former NYPD detective, and Christian McKenzie—previously pleaded guilty. When sentenced, the defendants each face up to 30 years in prison.

