New York State Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Lying To Federal Investigators

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today that MICHAEL O’FLAHERTY pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern to making false statements to federal investigators about having disclosed to his former confidential informant turned fentanyl dealer that another law enforcement agency was actively and covertly investigating the drug dealer. 

