Criminal Alien Child Sex Offender Sentenced for Illegally Reentering the United States

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A three-time removed illegal alien and convicted child sex offender from Mexico was sentenced today to 41 months’ imprisonment by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Dale A. Kimball for illegally reentering the United States. 

