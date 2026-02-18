Georgia Teen Charged in Possession of a Firearm on the U.S. Capitol Grounds

Carter Camacho, 18, of Smyrna, Georgia, was charged in a complaint today with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm within the United States Capitol Buildings or Grounds in connection to carrying a loaded shotgun onto federal property.

