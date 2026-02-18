Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,483 in the last 365 days.

Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty to PPP Fraud and Money Laundering

BOSTON – A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to money laundering and submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of herself and her father.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty to PPP Fraud and Money Laundering

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.