Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty to PPP Fraud and Money Laundering

BOSTON – A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to money laundering and submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of herself and her father.

