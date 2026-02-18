Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,495 in the last 365 days.

Illegal Alien Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges After Agents Seized Over 70,000 Fentanyl Pills in the District of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment today on an alleged drug trafficker, living in the United States illegally, for drug crimes after agents seized 74,000 fentanyl pills during two separate drug seizures in the District of Utah. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Illegal Alien Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges After Agents Seized Over 70,000 Fentanyl Pills in the District of Utah

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.