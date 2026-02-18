Illegal Alien Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges After Agents Seized Over 70,000 Fentanyl Pills in the District of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment today on an alleged drug trafficker, living in the United States illegally, for drug crimes after agents seized 74,000 fentanyl pills during two separate drug seizures in the District of Utah.

