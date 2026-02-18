Georgia Resident Sentenced to 20 Months for Role in Conspiracy to Obstruct IRS

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Lazerrick Lawrence, 52, of Georgia, was sentenced on February 13, 2026 to 20 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for conspiring with others to obstruct the IRS as part of a fraudulent tax refund scheme.

