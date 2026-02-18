President of Insurance Brokerage Firm and CEO of Marketing Company Sentenced in $233M Affordable Care Act Enrollment Fraud Scheme that Preyed on Vulnerable Consumers

Two executives were sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted for their roles in a years-long scheme to steal from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) program. The defendants — the president of an insurance brokerage firm and the CEO of a marketing company — preyed on tens of thousands of vulnerable consumers to improperly enroll them into fully subsidized ACA plans, for which the defendants earned millions of dollars in commission payments from insurance companies.

