Texas and Maryland women plead guilty to COVID fraud

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Brandie S. Williams, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Brittany L. Herbert, 39, of Brandywine, Maryland, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. In addition, defendant Herbert also pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

