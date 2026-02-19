Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK Unveils: 'The Legend of Cowboy Jake'

“The Legend of Cowboy Jake: The West’s Shadow, The Law’s Mirage,” an original Western story from Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK. Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK, developing original storytelling across film, television, publishing and recording.

An elusive outlaw draws lawmen, gamblers, and rivals into a widening pursuit across the American frontier.

Power Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK unveiled "The Legend of Cowboy Jake: The West's Shadow, The Law's Mirage," an original Western story centered on an elusive outlaw whose growing reputation draws lawmen, gamblers, and rivals into a widening pursuit across the American frontier.The story follows Cowboy Jake as competing forces close in, driven by personal ambition, shifting alliances, and differing interpretations of justice. As word of his movements spreads, the pursuit tightens across a frontier shaped by rumor and survival, where reputation often moves faster than truth and perception shapes consequence. Each encounter raises the stakes, placing pressure on those involved as the chase begins to define the lives and choices of everyone drawn into its path.Set in the frontier towns of Coyote's Lantern and Redemption's End, the story unfolds through sustained pursuits, train heists, and high-stakes card games that serve as the backbone of the conflict. These sequences propel the narrative forward as rival factions close in on Cowboy Jake, creating mounting tension between the figure he has become and the reality of the man behind the legend. As alliances shift and rivalries collide, each confrontation forces characters to confront what justice means in a lawless environment shaped by ambition, survival, and consequence.As Cowboy Jake's name spreads across the frontier, the line between truth and legend becomes increasingly difficult to separate. Stories shape perception, influencing who joins the pursuit and why. The narrative places equal weight on the forces seeking to capture Jake and the consequences that follow when reputation becomes currency in a landscape defined by rumor, rivalry, and survival. The chase becomes not only about capturing an outlaw, but about how myth forms, spreads, and reshapes the people caught in its wake. "The Legend of Cowboy Jake" is developed by Power Star Entertainment's International Creative THINK TANK, which brings together creative talent across film, television, publishing, and recording to develop original intellectual property across multiple genres and formats.

