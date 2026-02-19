Joe Bonamassa’s B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Blues Chart, Marking His Record-Breaking 30th

Landmark 32-Song Tribute to B.B. King Also Lands in Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Albums Sales; Earns Immediate Critical Acclaim Following Release

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa’s newly released B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking Bonamassa’s 30th career No. 1 album and further extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. The album also debuted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and No. 15 on Top Vinyl Albums, among others. Overseas, the album also debuted at #1 on the UK Jazz & Blues Album Chart, marking Joe's 21st #1 on that chart. ORDER the album on Double CD and Triple LP or stream it HERE The milestone arrives just days after the full 32-song tribute was released via KTBA Records to celebrate what would have been B.B. King’s 100th birthday. Produced and curated by Bonamassa in partnership with the B.B. King Estate, the album brings together an intergenerational group of artists spanning blues, rock, soul, and roots music to reinterpret King’s catalog and reflect on his enduring influence.The No. 1 debut underscores both the scale of the project and the continued vitality of the blues community that King helped shape. It also reinforces Bonamassa’s unique role within the genre as both artist and steward, capable of convening legends and next-generation voices alike in tribute to a foundational figure in American music.Early critical response has been equally emphatic, with Guitarist Magazine exclaiming “The result is an amazing tribute to the blues legend that is B.B. King.” Rock and Blues Muse gushed, “Bonamassa delivers a master-class in constructing a powerful homage filled with crackling performances celebrating King’s oversized impact on the blues,” and calling it “an early candidate for blues album of the year,“ praising both the ambition and execution of the project. Blues Rock Review went even further, calling the album “an absolute future classic and essential in any music lover’s collection,” and noting that the ambitious undertaking not only meets expectations, but exceeds them. Blues Matters hailed the album as “A lasting testament to a man who has given us so much.”At the center of the album is the much-anticipated recording of “The Thrill Is Gone,” featuring Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan, alongside contributions from Buddy Guy, George Benson, Bobby Rush, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Warren Haynes, Slash, Aloe Blacc, Trombone Shorty, and many others.For Bonamassa, who first toured with B.B. King at age 12, the project represents a full-circle moment. King’s mentorship shaped his musical path, and Blues Summit 100 stands as both tribute and continuation – a statement that the blues remains a living, evolving art form carried forward by artists across generations. Visit www.jbonamassa.com for more information.B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full TracklistDisc 1:1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy8. The Thrill Is Gone feat. Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.Disc 2:1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes2. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea15. Playin’ With My Friends16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk FletcherABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award nominee (4-time winner), he has now achieved his 30th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with the debut of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, further extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Robert Jon & The Wreck and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.

