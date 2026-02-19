e.Republic Announces the 2026 SLEDIE Awards, Recognizing Public Sector Sales and Marketing Excellence
Expanded program reflects the evolution of the state and local government and education marketplace, honoring integrated go-to-market leadership and impact
Now in its fourth year, the SLEDIE Awards recognize private-sector companies and individuals demonstrating exceptional sales and marketing effectiveness in the state and local government and education market. In 2026, the program expands to reflect how the market operates today, honoring companies that excel across the full go-to-market spectrum, from content and demand generation to event engagement, sales execution and data-driven market intelligence.
“At its core, the public-sector market is about enabling strong institutions and effective public service,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “The 2026 SLEDIE Awards recognize companies delivering measurable impact and setting the standard for effective engagement in state and local government and education.”
2026 SLEDIE Award Winners
Rising Star Award
Honors a company that rapidly expanded its presence across the e.Republic ecosystem and demonstrated strong early engagement within the SLED market.
* ID Dataweb
Event Booth with the Highest Engagement
Recognizes companies generating exceptional on-site engagement, measured by badge scans and average leads per event.
* Microsoft
* Qumulo
Content with the Most Engagement
Honors a single content asset that achieved outstanding audience interest and downloads.
* Cisco Systems, “Future-Proofing Government Workspaces: Enhancing Productivity, Security and Adaptability”
* Spatial Data Logic, “Harness Modern Technology to Build Better Communities”
Webinar with the Highest Engagement
Recognizes webinars delivering exceptional attendance and participation.
* Box, “Driving Government Efficiency with AI and Automation”
* Filevine, “Navigating the Transition: AI Use Cases, Security Risks, and What You Need to Know”
* Google Public Sector, “The ABCs of Agentic AI”
* ImageSource Inc., “3 Critical Steps on Your AI Readiness Journey”
* LexisNexis Risk Solutions, “SNAP, Social Services and State Impact: What the Administration’s 2025 Agenda Means for Agencies”
* PageFreezer, “Reclaim Hundreds of Hours with Stress-Free, Automated Public Records Management”
Integrated Go-to-Market Excellence Award
Honors companies demonstrating sustained multi-channel sales and marketing performance.
* Socure
* Tyler Technologies
* WordPress VIP
Industry Navigator Trailblazer Award (New for 2026)
Recognizes companies and individuals leading in data-driven market intelligence through e.Republic’s Industry Navigator platform.
* Companies
- CDWG
- EasyVote Solutions
- IBM Corporation
- Launch Consulting
- Oracle
- Parsolvo
- Spectrum Enterprise
* Individuals:
- Jahssyr Addo, Box
- Erica Kallweit, RTI
- Sean Rapp, IronBow
Industry Leadership Award
Honors a company demonstrating sustained partnership and SLED market leadership.
* Amazon Web Services
“The most effective engagement begins with listening and insight,” said Heidi Lorenzen, Chief Content Officer at e.Republic. “This year’s winners demonstrate a deep understanding of public-sector priorities and the ability to translate that understanding into content and experiences that genuinely resonate with government and education leaders.”
“What distinguishes this year’s SLEDIE winners is how consistently they deliver value across engagement and execution,” said Angela Fultz Nordstrom, Vice President of Customer Success at e.Republic. “These organizations understand how to show up for the public sector, building programs that perform, relationships that last, and outcomes that matter.”
The 2026 SLEDIE Awards were presented on February 19 during e.Republic’s annual Beyond the Beltway briefing in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Education-focused SLEDIE Award winners will be recognized March 27, 2026, during Beyond the Curriculum 2026, the Center for Digital Education’s virtual ed tech market briefing. More information on Beyond the Curriculum can be found at https://events.govtech.com/Beyond-the-Curriculum-2026-Virtual-Event.
About e.Republic
e.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com
