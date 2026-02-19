e.Republic Announces the 2026 SLEDIE Awards, Recognizing Public Sector Sales and Marketing Excellence

The 2026 distinction for private-sector companies setting the standard in sales and marketing effectiveness within state and local government and education.

Expanded program reflects the evolution of the state and local government and education marketplace, honoring integrated go-to-market leadership and impact

The 2026 SLEDIE Awards recognize companies delivering measurable impact and setting the standard for effective engagement in state and local government and education.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic , a mission-driven company focused on helping state and local government and education leaders navigate change and drive innovation, today announced the winners of the 2026 SLED Industry Excellence Awards (SLEDIEs) during its annual Beyond the Beltway market briefing.Now in its fourth year, the SLEDIE Awards recognize private-sector companies and individuals demonstrating exceptional sales and marketing effectiveness in the state and local government and education market. In 2026, the program expands to reflect how the market operates today, honoring companies that excel across the full go-to-market spectrum, from content and demand generation to event engagement, sales execution and data-driven market intelligence.“At its core, the public-sector market is about enabling strong institutions and effective public service,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “The 2026 SLEDIE Awards recognize companies delivering measurable impact and setting the standard for effective engagement in state and local government and education.”2026 SLEDIE Award WinnersRising Star AwardHonors a company that rapidly expanded its presence across the e.Republic ecosystem and demonstrated strong early engagement within the SLED market.* ID DatawebEvent Booth with the Highest EngagementRecognizes companies generating exceptional on-site engagement, measured by badge scans and average leads per event.* Microsoft* QumuloContent with the Most EngagementHonors a single content asset that achieved outstanding audience interest and downloads.* Cisco Systems, “Future-Proofing Government Workspaces: Enhancing Productivity, Security and Adaptability”* Spatial Data Logic, “Harness Modern Technology to Build Better Communities”Webinar with the Highest EngagementRecognizes webinars delivering exceptional attendance and participation.* Box, “Driving Government Efficiency with AI and Automation”* Filevine, “Navigating the Transition: AI Use Cases, Security Risks, and What You Need to Know”* Google Public Sector, “The ABCs of Agentic AI”* ImageSource Inc., “3 Critical Steps on Your AI Readiness Journey”* LexisNexis Risk Solutions, “SNAP, Social Services and State Impact: What the Administration’s 2025 Agenda Means for Agencies”* PageFreezer, “Reclaim Hundreds of Hours with Stress-Free, Automated Public Records Management”Integrated Go-to-Market Excellence AwardHonors companies demonstrating sustained multi-channel sales and marketing performance.* Socure* Tyler Technologies* WordPress VIP Industry Navigator Trailblazer Award (New for 2026)Recognizes companies and individuals leading in data-driven market intelligence through e.Republic’s Industry Navigator platform.* Companies- CDWG- EasyVote Solutions- IBM Corporation- Launch Consulting- Oracle- Parsolvo- Spectrum Enterprise* Individuals:- Jahssyr Addo, Box- Erica Kallweit, RTI- Sean Rapp, IronBowIndustry Leadership AwardHonors a company demonstrating sustained partnership and SLED market leadership.* Amazon Web Services“The most effective engagement begins with listening and insight,” said Heidi Lorenzen, Chief Content Officer at e.Republic. “This year’s winners demonstrate a deep understanding of public-sector priorities and the ability to translate that understanding into content and experiences that genuinely resonate with government and education leaders.”“What distinguishes this year’s SLEDIE winners is how consistently they deliver value across engagement and execution,” said Angela Fultz Nordstrom, Vice President of Customer Success at e.Republic. “These organizations understand how to show up for the public sector, building programs that perform, relationships that last, and outcomes that matter.”The 2026 SLEDIE Awards were presented on February 19 during e.Republic’s annual Beyond the Beltway briefing in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Education-focused SLEDIE Award winners will be recognized March 27, 2026, during Beyond the Curriculum 2026, the Center for Digital Education’s virtual ed tech market briefing. More information on Beyond the Curriculum can be found at https://events.govtech.com/Beyond-the-Curriculum-2026-Virtual-Event About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.