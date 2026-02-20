Tenovi Launches Next-Generation Cellular-Connected Bariatric Scale for High-Precision Remote Patient Monitoring

Improving Lives by Simplifying Remote Care. Tenovi Bariatric Scale

Ahead of VIVE 2026, Tenovi is introducing its enhanced celllular-connected bariatric scale, expanding its suite of 50+ remote monitoring devices.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obesity is a complex chronic disease affecting 42.5% of American adults.[1] It is a primary driver of type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, and hypertension. While weight tracking is a cornerstone of effective treatment, standard scales often lack the physical design and precision needed for high-risk patients. To meet this need, Tenovi introduces its next-generation FDA listed Tenovi Bariatric Scale , designed to better support a broad range of patient populations.The Tenovi Bariatric Scale is built with two critical priorities: patient comfort and accuracy. It features a 15” x 13” platform, providing a larger, sturdier surface area than traditional models. This extra-wide base is designed to improve stability and confidence for patients with limited mobility or balance concerns.Precise, daily weight data is vital for patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, kidney or liver disease, where a sudden change in weight can be an early warning sign of dangerous fluid retention. Built with four high-precision sensors, the scale delivers precise readings for weight up to 551 lbs (250 kg). Through the Tenovi Cellular Gateway, weight data is transmitted in real-time to healthcare providers. There are no apps to download or Wi-Fi passwords to enter. Patients simply plug in the Gateway and step on the scale.“Standard scales can be a barrier to care for the patients who need weight monitoring,” said Dr. Nizan Friedman, PhD., founder and CEO of Tenovi. “By providing a larger, more accessible platform and eliminating technical hurdles, we help patients stay consistent with their care plans. This drives better adherence, which is a most critical factor in improving long-term health outcomes.”Tenovi’s suite of over 50 cellular-connected devices allows health systems to deploy comprehensive remote monitoring programs for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular health with seamless API integration.Tenovi will be exhibiting at VIVE 2026 Los Angeles, February 22-25 , in Booth 1217 where attendees can see Tenovi's expanding remote monitoring portfolio.For more information about Tenovi’s remote patient monitoring solutions, please visit tenovi.com About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 50 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com 1 Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J. Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity amongadults aged 20 and over: United States, 1960–1962 through 2017–2018. NCHS HealthE-Stats. 2020.

