Eight Years After Her Abduction, Leah Sharibu Remains in Captivity

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eight years have now passed since Leah Sharibu was abducted on February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram/ISWAP militants from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, Nigeria. While 104 of the 110 abducted schoolgirls were released, Leah, only 14 years old at the time, was forcibly held back after refusing to renounce her Christian faith.Despite repeated assurances over the years that Leah is alive, the Nigerian government has not provided any verifiable communication, proof of life, or meaningful updates to her family or the public. Yet, the Leah Foundation has spoken to recently freed or escaped slaves who verify that Leah is alive and remains strong in her Christian faith. Leah must be released, along with countless other women and girls who are in captivity.Her parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, and her younger brother Donald, continue to live with the anguish of prolonged silence. They wonder why, after eight years, the Nigerian government has been unable to locate or communicate with Leah, despite offers of sophisticated intelligence and technical support from various Western partners.The circumstances of her abduction and continued imprisonment have been widely condemned by human rights advocates worldwide. Reports indicate Leah has endured years of forced captivity at the hands of ISWAP, with some sources reporting coercion, forced marriage, and other abuses, though independent confirmation remains difficult. Advocacy groups within Nigeria continue to express deep frustration over the government’s lack of progress. In multiple public statements, civil society leaders have described Leah’s prolonged captivity as a “national tragedy” and have called on Nigerian authorities, security agencies, and international partners to intensify diplomatic and intelligence driven efforts to secure her release.Leah Foundation Remains HopefulThe Leah Foundation, alongside international partners and prayer networks, continues to stand firmly with the Sharibu family. They remain unwavering in hope and advocacy, urging people around the world not to forget Leah’s suffering or her faith-driven courage.To mark another painful anniversary, the Foundation is organizing ongoing prayer gatherings; including a special prayer event on Thursday, February 19 at 12:00 PM EST (6:00pm Nigeria) on Zoom. You are invited to unite in intercession, solidarity, and renewed calls for her rescue. [email for link: info@leah-foundation.org]A Call to ActionWe call upon:• Nigerian Government to transparently communicate the status of its search and rescue efforts, accept international assistance already offered, and prioritize Leah’s release with urgency, along with other women and girls in captivity.• International Community to continue pressing for humanitarian, diplomatic, and intelligence sharing initiatives that may lead to Leah’s freedom, and other enslaved women and girls.• Faith communities and civil society to persist in prayer, advocacy, and public engagement until Leah Sharibu is safely reunited with her family.For Nathan, Rebeccah, and Donald, eight years is an unimaginable wait. They deserve answers. They deserve to hear their daughter’s voice again. And Leah, who remains courageous, resilient, and steadfast, deserves to come home.She is not forgotten.

