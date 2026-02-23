Author W. Richard Viall Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a lifetime serving on the front lines of public safety spanning the U.S. Army as a military policeman, Federal corrections, and instructing future law enforcement professionals, W. Richard Viall steps into a new kind of service: author and commentator on faith, society, and the future. His book, “The Next Medo-Persian Empire,” is a direct, no-nonsense look at end times prophecy, the challenges facing contemporary society, and the roots of faith that have guided him through decades of public service.

Viall’s journey is as American as it gets. Raised steeped in traditional values, he began his career in 1974 as an Army military policeman before joining the Bureau of Prisons. He worked his way through the ranks in corrections, taught firearms and security tactics at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and spent years mentoring new officers at the Bureau of Prisons Academy. After retirement, his expertise remained in demand, leading him to teach federal law enforcement, ICE, and TSA recruits.

Exploring Prophecy with Common Sense

“The Next Medo-Persian Empire” offers more than just gritty realism about society. Viall’s lifelong curiosity about end times prophecy led him to an intensive study of scripture, particularly the enigmatic passages in Daniel and Revelation. Yet, unlike many academic or sensational takes, Viall insists on practical explanations, accessible language, and careful cross-referencing.

“My goal was to write a book that everyone can understand,” he says. “Too many books talk over people’s heads when it comes to prophecy. I wanted to connect the dots in a way that makes sense.”

A Call to Return to Core Values

Viall’s message is rooted in the conviction that society flourishes only when it returns to strong, foundational values. He is frank about the consequences of abandoning discipline, responsibility, and personal accountability—whether for individuals or nations.

Programs such as the Boy Scouts, military service, and faith organizations, he argues, once provided the structure and community young people need. “We’re seeing what happens when those support networks fray,” Viall notes. He is just as candid about his skepticism regarding the promises of restorative justice systems that do not address root causes or change environments for released offenders.

Straight Talk in Uncertain Times

“The Next Medo-Persian Empire” is not simply a book about religious prophecy. It is a reflection on decades of real-world experience, a call to personal responsibility, and an invitation to consider timeless truths in a world of shifting opinions and moral confusion. With clarity, warmth, and a healthy dose of wit, W. Richard Viall speaks to everyone who is fatigued by empty promises and hungry for substance.

For readers searching for candid answers to life’s toughest questions, as well as those curious about the links between ancient prophecy and today’s geopolitical storms, Viall’s work offers wisdom from a life well-lived and a faith well-examined.

About the Author

W. Richard Viall is a retired correctional officer, military veteran, and firearms instructor. He brings decades of experience from the U.S. Army, the federal prison system, and law enforcement training. Now residing in Georgia, Viall writes on subjects ranging from end-times prophecy to societal challenges, all informed by his extensive real-world experience and personal faith journey. Author of “The Next Medo-Persian Empire,” he is available for lively debate, conversation, and speaking engagements for all who are interested.

Close Up Radio recently featured W. Richard Viall, author of The Next Medo-Persian Empire, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday February 17 at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-w-richard-viall/id1785721253?i=1000750257096

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-w-323430073/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0UwnXcjBGkcPD9FgNROSGJ

For more information about W. Richard Viall, author of “The Next Medo-Persian Empire,” please visit https://www.medopersianempire.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.