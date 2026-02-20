China Airlines and Tourism Authority of Thailand Highlight Exclusive 2026 Promotion for North American Travelers

China Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand spotlight Thailand’s “Healing is the New Luxury” promotion for North American travelers.

Limited-time fares and expanded connectivity make Thailand more accessible through February 28

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have introduced a special 2026 partnership promotion featuring discounted fares to encourage travel from the United States and Canada to Thailand. The limited-time offer is available through February 28. Please visit the official page for more information.With long-haul demand strengthening, Thailand remains a top destination for 2026, especially as travelers seek meaningful and restorative experiences. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is expected to exceed $1 trillion globally in the coming years, highlighting a shift toward travel focused on renewal and well-being. The promotion, themed “Healing is the New Luxury,” supports this momentum and reinforces Thailand’s reputation for relaxation, culture, and heritage.Travelers can embrace this philosophy throughout Thailand, whether it’s unwinding with traditional Thai spa therapies, joining holistic wellness retreats, practicing mindfulness at ancient temples, relaxing on beautiful coastlines, or savoring culinary adventures with fresh local flavors. These experiences blend cultural discovery with a sense of renewal, showing that true luxury comes from restoration, rather than extravagance.Ease of travel remains a key advantage. Thailand offers visa-free entry for many nationalities, including U.S. and Canadian passport holders under applicable conditions, simplifying international travel planning and reducing barriers for long-haul visitors.China Airlines supports this accessibility through its established North American gateways, including Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), Phoenix (PHX), and Vancouver (YVR). Through its partnership with Southwest Airlines, travelers across the United States can connect via Southwest’s domestic network and book connecting flights directly on the China Airlines website. This integrated process enables customers to arrange their entire journey to Thailand in a single reservation.And for travelers planning a getaway to Thailand’s beautiful islands—such as Phuket, Ko Samui, Krabi, Trat, Lampang, Sukhothai, and beyond — China Airlines and Bangkok Airways established a codeshare partnership in 2015 to provide smoother, more convenient connections.Through this partnership, passengers can enjoy seamless transfers from major gateways like Bangkok and Chiang Mai to popular leisure destinations across Thailand, such as Koh Samui and Phuket. With coordinated flight schedules, through check-in services, and streamlined baggage transfers, the partnership offers greater flexibility and convenience for business, tourism, and transit travelers flying between North America, Thailand, and Taiwan. This collaboration makes it easier to book a single, seamless itinerary while expanding regional travel options throughout the region.China Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand expect continued demand from U.S. and Canadian travelers seeking enriching long-haul experiences in the coming year. The promotion supports sustained tourism growth from North America and underscores China Airlines’ ongoing commitment to expanding seamless transfer connectivity and strategic partnerships that make travel to Asia more accessible.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.About AMAZING THAILANDLocated just 15 degrees north of the equator, “Amazing Thailand” is one of Southeast Asia’s premier travel destinations and home to well-known tourist locations including the capital city of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Koh Samui and Krabi. Known as the “land of smiles,” Thailand features some of the world’s finest luxury hotels and resorts, and offers visitors a rich tapestry of exotic architecture, culture, cuisines, traditions and adventures. As part of its new “Healing is the New Luxury” campaign, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is spotlighting wellness-forward, culturally rich experiences across the Kingdom that help travelers restore balance and well-being.To learn more about the Tourism Authority of Thailand, visit thailandinsider.com For the latest press release and Thailand tourism updates, visit www.tatnews.org

