Texas Angel Networks Invest More Than $14 Million in Early-Stage Companies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Syndication Network (TSN) announced strong results from its inaugural year, demonstrating the power of collaboration among angel networks to increase capital access for early-stage founders across Texas and the surrounding region.Launched in 2025, the Texas Syndication Network brought together 11 angel networks from across Texas with the goal of increasing deal visibility, sharing diligence, and unlocking additional capital for high-quality startups. Through this collaborative model, TSN helped generate an additional $1 million in follow-on investment into Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) portfolio companies during its first year.In parallel, four angel groups operating in and around Texas—Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), North Texas Angel Network (NTAN), Band of Angels (BAN), and New Mexico Angels—collectively invested more than $14 million into early-stage companies, highlighting the depth of angel capital available in the region.“The Texas Syndication Network was designed to make it easier for founders to access capital without having to navigate each angel group independently,” said Katie Russel, Executive Director of CTAN. “By creating a shared entry point for top deals, we’re seeing more efficient fundraising and stronger outcomes for both founders and investors.”For founders, TSN provides a streamlined path to raise capital by presenting once and gaining exposure to multiple angel groups simultaneously. Companies that resonate with one network often attract interest from others, increasing the likelihood of larger rounds and faster closes.“The strength of Texas innovation doesn’t sit in one city — it spans the entire state,” said Gary Forni, Chairman of the Central Texas Angel Network. “By collaborating through the Texas Syndication Network, we’re increasing the velocity of capital, improving diligence through shared expertise, and giving founders access to a broader base of experienced investors. This is exactly how angel networks should work together.”Building on the success of its first year, the Texas Syndication Network plans to continue expanding collaboration among angel groups and increasing capital deployment into early-stage companies across Texas and neighboring states.About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Having invested $142.4 million in 233 companies since 2006, Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is one of the most active angel investing groups in the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CTAN brings together more than 140 accredited investors from a wide range of industries. The network pairs capital with mentorship and strategic guidance, helping early-stage companies scale while driving economic growth across the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

