SEVEN NONPROFIT LEADERS NAMED 2026 PEERS OF THE YEAR HONOREES BY PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small teams of nonprofit professionals move millions of people to raise over a billion dollars for charity each year, but have received little recognition—until now. The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum will honor these unsung heroes with the brand-new Peers of the Year Awards at its annual conference on February 25.The inaugural Peers of the Year Awards will be presented to seven outstanding peer-to-peer fundraising professionals selected from scores of nominees submitted by North America’s leading nonprofit organizations. The awards are sponsored by Funraisin.“The Peers of the Year Award recognizes exceptional peer-to-peer fundraising professionals who demonstrate leadership, creativity, and dedication that elevate their programs and inspire their peers,” explained Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum CEO Marcie Maxwell. “These changemakers drive innovation, empower supporters, and set new standards of excellence across the peer-to-peer fundraising community.”The seven 2026 honorees are:• Maggie Gibbons, Director, Peer to Peer Fundraising, Make-A-Wish America• Jonathan Harris, Director, TEAM TO END AIDS, AIDS Foundation of Chicago• Christy Harrison, Managing Director of Chapter Engagement, The Ability Experience• Cassandra Koprivetz, Vice President, National Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Strategy and Field Engagement, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network• Becky Mitts, Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Development, Ovarian Cancer Canada• Shelby Stallings, Assistant Director, Children’s National Hospital Foundation• Lacey Todd, Director, Do What You Love to End ALZ, Alzheimer’s AssociationPeer-to-peer fundraising involves nonprofit organizations engaging their supporters in activities such as charity walks, bike rides, DIY campaigns, livestreams, endurance events, and other in-person and virtual challenges. Participants then rally their networks of friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues to solicit donations for the cause.Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raised more than $1.7 billion dollars in 2025 for thousands of nonprofits in North America, according to the annual U.S. and Canadian Peer-to-Peer benchmarking studies.“Behind every campaign and every metric is someone who really cares,” said Courtney Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Funraisin. “Reading through these nominations, it was clear this work goes far beyond a job title—it’s deeply personal. These nonprofit leaders invest a huge part of themselves in their communities and in the people their organizations exist to serve. Great fundraising is fueled by that kind of commitment. Imagine the impact we’d lose without people willing to care this much. We’re incredibly fortunate to have leaders like this in our sector, and it’s a privilege to recognize the difference they make every day.”The Peers of the Year awards stand alongside Organization of the Year and Fundraising Volunteer of the Year as part of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum’s P2P Impact Awards program. These awards celebrate the people, programs, and organizations shaping the future of peer-to-peer fundraising. They recognize exceptional leadership, innovation, and community spirit, spotlighting those who inspire others to act, give, and make a lasting difference through the power of connection.ABOUT FUNRAISIN: Built on the belief that fundraising deserves technology as powerful as any other sector, Funraisin powers some of the world’s most iconic and loved fundraising campaigns. From peer-to-peer events and Giving Days to DIY challenges and major appeals, Funraisin helps nonprofits turn community, creativity, and purpose into measurable impact. To learn more, visit www.funraisin.co ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum is North America’s leading resource for nonprofit professionals who power participant-driven fundraising programs. Founded in 2007, the Forum supports its community through a robust mix of connection and learning, including its annual conference, industry recognition like the P2P U.S. and Canadian Top Thirty Reports and the P2P Impact Awards, and year-round resources such as webinars, a podcast, monthly newsletters, guides, a job board, and a vibrant member community. To learn more, visit www.peertopeerforum.com

