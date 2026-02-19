Utility Worker Arrested, Accused of Having Sexual Contact with an Inmate

HARTSVILLE – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a now-former Trousdale County Utility District employee accused of having sexual contact with an inmate.

On September 12th, 2025, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, agents began investigating allegations that Joe Slagle (DOB 5/3/1973) was having sexual contact with an inmate. As a result of the investigation, on February 17th, a Trousdale County Grand Jury indicted Slagle, charging him with four counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate. Slagle turned himself in and was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

