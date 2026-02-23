Twelve Tables Press Announces Publication of C. Evan Stewart's 'William Henry Seward's Quest to Save the Nation'
New "Leaders in Time Series" Features 'William Henry Seward's Quest to Save the Nation During the Secession Winter (November 1860-April-1861)'
ISBN 978-1946074461
List Price: $20.95
Available via Amazon.com Books, Distributors Ingram and Baker & Taylor for library and bookstore sales, or directly from Twelve Tables Press at https://www.twelvetablespress.com/publications
About the Author
C. Evan Stewart recently retired as a senior partner in an international law firm headquartered in New York City. Mr. Stewart is a visiting professor at Cornell University and an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School. In addition, he is a contributing columnist for the New York Law Journal, New York Business Law Journal, and the Federal Bar Council Quarterly; he has published approximately 300 articles on a variety of legal subjects, and is frequently featured in the national media and regularly speaks across the country on securities, professional responsibility, and complex litigation issues. In 2016, he received the Sanford D. Levy Award from the New York State Bar Association for his contributions to the field of legal ethics. Mr. Stewart is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York. He is also a Director and Treasurer of Humanities New York. Mr. Stewart has served as a Trustee of Cornell University, Westminster School, the American University of Bulgaria, the American Historical Association, the Young Women's Christian Association of the USA, YMCA Camping Services, and the Federal Bar Council. Mr. Stewart is also the author of Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew (Twelve Tables Press, 2023), The Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever! (And Related Tales) (Twelve Tables Press 2024) and Law in American History (And in Mine)
(Twelve Tables Press 2025).
