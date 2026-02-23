Twelve Tables Press Announces Publication of C. Evan Stewart's 'William Henry Seward's Quest to Save the Nation'

Cover of C. Evan Stewart's William Henry Seward's Quest to Save the Nation

New "Leaders in Time Series" Features 'William Henry Seward's Quest to Save the Nation During the Secession Winter (November 1860-April-1861)'

Evan Stewart tells a dramatic, important, but little-known story about the coming of the Civil War. William H. Seward. A lively, scholarly, and readable book.” — Barry Strauss

NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the winter of 1860-61, one man, William Henry Seward, Republican Senator from New York (the presumptive favorite for the 1860 Republican nomination for president; defeated by Lincoln on the third ballot), labored mightily to effectuate his plan to save the Union. Because of history's (and historians') heavy bias to portray Lincoln as almost a saint (see, for example, Jon Meacham's "And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle" (Random House 2022)), Seward's prodigious efforts have either been ignored, given short shrift, or looked upon as something less than honorable. This short book – based upon original archival research and a comprehensive review of secondary sources – tells the story of Seward's efforts. Counterfactual history is always an iffy business. But Seward's "plan" did help to keep the Upper South States in the Union during the months before the president-elect became the president. And had his counsel been followed after March 4, perhaps the course of American History would have played out very differently.ISBN 978-1946074461List Price: $20.95Available via Amazon.com Books, Distributors Ingram and Baker & Taylor for library and bookstore sales, or directly from Twelve Tables Press at https://www.twelvetablespress.com/publications About the AuthorC. Evan Stewart recently retired as a senior partner in an international law firm headquartered in New York City. Mr. Stewart is a visiting professor at Cornell University and an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School. In addition, he is a contributing columnist for the New York Law Journal, New York Business Law Journal, and the Federal Bar Council Quarterly; he has published approximately 300 articles on a variety of legal subjects, and is frequently featured in the national media and regularly speaks across the country on securities, professional responsibility, and complex litigation issues. In 2016, he received the Sanford D. Levy Award from the New York State Bar Association for his contributions to the field of legal ethics. Mr. Stewart is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York. He is also a Director and Treasurer of Humanities New York. Mr. Stewart has served as a Trustee of Cornell University, Westminster School, the American University of Bulgaria, the American Historical Association, the Young Women's Christian Association of the USA, YMCA Camping Services, and the Federal Bar Council. Mr. Stewart is also the author of Myron Taylor: The Man Nobody Knew (Twelve Tables Press, 2023), The Worst Supreme Court Decisions, Ever! (And Related Tales) (Twelve Tables Press 2024) and Law in American History (And in Mine)(Twelve Tables Press 2025).Deb ZipfSenior Publicist, Meryl Moss Mediadeb@merylmossmedia.com

