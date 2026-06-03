Broward County Convention Center Installation by Creative Terrazzo Systems Wins NTMA Job of the Year

Terrazzo Job of the Year 2026 was awarded to Creative Terrazzo Systems of Dania Beach, Fla., for artist Martin Donlin's "Flora and Fauna." Courtesy of Creative Terrazzo Systems The terrazzo design is carried vertically on a plinth. A radiant terrazzo sun guides circulation at the Broward County Convention Center, capturing the warmth and light of South Florida. Courtesy of Martin Donlin A sweeping terrazzo globe is a geographical reference for visitors in Fort Lauderdale while quietly guiding circulation through the pre-function spaces.

British artist Martin Donlin and Creative Terrazzo Systems transform a South Florida convention center into an immersive 34-color celebration of coastal life.

The 'Flora and Fauna' installation at the Broward County Convention Center is a masterclass in what terrazzo can achieve: technical precision, artistic expression and a sense of place.” — Chad Rakow, NTMA Executive Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Brent Otsuka, associate principal and interior design manager with Fentress Studios in Denver, the decision to specify terrazzo for the East Expansion of Fort Lauderdale's Broward County Convention Center was made before a single design concept was on the table. The question was not whether to use terrazzo — it was how the terrazzo would be used to convey the character of the region."Terrazzo always provides great durability for convention centers: a lifelong material, so that the building can withstand its age," Mr. Otsuka said. "It's a material I love to use; it's so flexible, and able to tie the design itself to the region."With terrazzo confirmed, the design team worked with British artist Martin Donlin, selected through a Broward County Public Art & Design call for artists, to answer the bigger question: what story should the floors tell?Award-Winning Terrazzo for a Coastal DestinationThe result is “Flora and Fauna,” an immersive, 34-color terrazzo composition that transforms the convention center's pre-function spaces into a celebration of South Florida's vibrant coastal character. The comment Mr. Otsuka hears often from visitors — "It's so Fort Lauderdale!" — was, from the beginning, precisely the objective.The project has now been named the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) 2026 Job of the Year, the top honor among 17 installations recognized this year. The award was presented to Creative Terrazzo Systems of Southwest Ranches, Florida, at the association's annual convention on May 13.The award is the second consecutive NTMA Job of the Year credited to Fentress Studios' Denver office. The firm's work with terrazzo at Orlando International Airport earned the same distinction in 2025. Mr. Otsuka also has a distinguished record of NTMA-recognized work. His first lead design role, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, was an NTMA award winner, as was his subsequent work at the airport in Charleston, S.C.Public Art that Tells a Local StoryCommissioned through the county's public art program, which allocates two percent of capital construction budgets to artist-led work, the design draws on Caribbean-inspired colors and forms, merging marine life, nautical cues and the rhythms of the South Florida coastline.Mr. Donlin, known internationally for his work in vibrant architectural glass, created a complex collage of images and concepts, combining bold gesture with moments of delicate nuance. Shoals of fish, coral formations, tidal patterns and refracted light animate the floors, drawing visitors through the space and rewarding close observation.The composition unfolds sequentially across the pre-function spaces. Sunrise, sunset and moon motifs appear at key moments, symbolizing the regenerative cycles of time, light and tides while reinforcing a sense of movement throughout the building.At the intersection of the two primary pre-function spaces, a globe centered on Fort Lauderdale establishes a geographic anchor. Paired with a compass motif, the globe provides orientation and legibility across the expansive venue. Precast terrazzo letters and waterjet-cut brass text incorporate a distinctly local narrative by Fort Lauderdale poet Darius V. Daughtry.Craft, Detail and Technical PrecisionThe design indicates circulation paths and anchors the architecture while celebrating detail at every scale. Depending on aggregate selection, terrazzo can be made to sparkle or rendered matte — a flexibility that allowed the team to tie the design to the region through details such as shiplap references and brass elements that recur throughout the facility, Mr. Otsuka noted. The nautical theme and compass detail unite the entire facility, from the west convention spaces through the concessions and into the east expansion.Technical expertise was central to realizing the design. The 34-color composition unfolds in fluid, curved forms throughout, with straight divider runs limited to doorways. Within the globe imagery, landforms were completed without the use of traditional metal divider strips. Instead, waterjet-cut high-density foam served as temporary pour stops, allowing colors to be applied sequentially. The foam was removed after curing to produce crisp, uninterrupted transitions.Creative Terrazzo Systems produced all CAD drawings and coordinated the full layout from fragmented design information, executing the installation using waterjet-cut stencils throughout. Beneath the escalators, poured-in-place terrazzo plinths carry the radial floor patterns vertically, aligning precisely with the surrounding field.NTMA judges cited the purposeful curves, restrained graphics, and lush color palette. “Flora and Fauna” is a defining feature of a world-class destination, offering an engaging, memorable experience at every step.Established in 1988 and operating throughout Florida, Creative Terrazzo Systems provided the technical discipline and craftsmanship the project demanded. The NTMA also selected the contractor's installation at a residence in Miami, Fla., for an Honor Award this year.The annual NTMA Honor Awards recognize outstanding terrazzo installations completed by association member contractors. Entries are evaluated by design professionals and terrazzo specialists for design, craftsmanship and technical execution. A full list of this year's Honor Award recipients is available at ntma.com.About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic AssociationFounded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation, and supporting its members in the trade.The NTMA provides a broad range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards. The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. For more information about terrazzo resources, visit ntma.com. Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces — a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass or other aggregates, which may be locally sourced, are set in a cement or epoxy base, and the surface is then polished to reveal the aggregate's color and texture. Valued for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability and lifecycle value, terrazzo is built to last the life of a building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2026 Honor Awards

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