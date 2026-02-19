FoodieLand, The Nation’s Largest Cultural Food Festival Returns to Phoenix, Arizona in 2026 with 250+ Tastemakers

FoodieLand Phoenix 2026 returns to AZ State Fairgrounds March 20-22

FoodieLand, the nation’s largest cultural food festival, is returning, bringing its larger-than-life culinary experiences to AZ State Fairgrounds.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for transforming iconic venues into vibrant festival destinations, FoodieLand Phoenix will feature over 250+ food and merchandise vendors and more than 2,000 varieties of food across three unforgettable days. From global street eats and viral bites to one-of-a-kind artisan finds, FoodieLand delivers an immersive experience designed for discovery, community, and culture.

Set against the backdrop of AZ State Fairgrounds, attendees can expect high-energy entertainment, photo-worthy moments, and a curated mix of flavors representing cuisines from around the world. Join us from March 20-22. Tickets available online.

A Multi-Cultural Food Festival Experience in Phoenix:

FoodieLand Phoenix brings together a curated selection of local businesses and nationally recognized vendors offering cuisines from around the world. Attendees can expect a wide range of food categories including street food, fusion concepts, traditional cultural specialties, desserts, and exclusive festival-only menu items. Organizers state that the 2026 event will introduce new vendors and expanded offerings while continuing to feature crowd favorites from previous years.

In addition to food vendors, the festival includes:

- Live music and dance performances featuring local artists and cultural showcases

- Interactive games and activities fun for families, friends, and festival-goers of all ages

- Photo installations and visual experience designed for memorable festival moments

- Merchandise and specialty retail vendors offering unique products from small businesses

Ticket Information:

Early Bird tickets for FoodieLand Phoenix 2026 are available exclusively online and are limited in quantity. Standard admission pricing will apply when sold out.

Tickets and additional event details can be found here.

