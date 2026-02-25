[CTW Cayman] Pre-registration Opens For New Game 'In Another World with My Smartphone: Fantasia Connect!'

Relive the world of TV anime "In Another World with My Smartphone 2" in this isekai game! New encounters right at your fingertips. Summon heroines with your all-purpose smartphone! Choose your faves to train! Limitless ways to grow! Pre-registration now underway! Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

CTW Inc. has officially launched pre-registration for G123's latest title, "In Another World with My Smartphone: Fantasia Connect," starting today.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially opened the pre-registration for G123 's latest game " In Another World with My Smartphone: Fantasia Connect " today.■Relive the world of TV anime "In Another World with My Smartphone 2" in this isekai game!G123's new game In Another World with My Smartphone: Fantasia Connect (IseConnect for short) is an idle isekai RPG based on the TV anime In Another World with My Smartphone 2. Join Touya and your favorite heroines on adventures in another world, while training allies and engaging in battles at your own pace.Play instantly anytime, anywhere in web browsers. No installation needed! Just as the title says, with your very own smartphone you can play at home or while outside. And because it’s a browser game, it’s also playable on PC or tablet!【How to Pre-register】1.Register by adding the official WhatsApp account: https://s.g123.jp/oh2qvanq 2.Follow and register from the official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/isesuma_enpr 3. Register on the official game website: https://s.g123.jp/y4gc41qd ■New encounters right at your fingertips. Summon heroines with your all-purpose smartphone!The game is a thrilling battle RPG where you can fight enemies with just a tap. Players wield the all-purpose smartphone, an essential key item for the adventure, to summon heroines as allies in this fantastical world. Which heroine will you meet next? The discovery will keep you on your toes!Get ready for heart-pounding adventures as you encounter never-before-seen partners!■Choose your faves to train! Limitless ways to grow!Choose your faves from the diverse cast of charming heroines to train your way. Boosting and bonding with them is entirely in your hands. Every path leads to unique stories, unveiling your perfect partner!There are lots of ways to train and grow. With these systems in place, enjoy forging deep bonds with the heroines.■Pre-registration now underway!You can pre-register using the following methods:1.Register by adding the official WhatsApp account: https://s.g123.jp/oh2qvanq 2.Follow and register from the official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/isesuma_enpr 3. Register on the official game website: https://s.g123.jp/y4gc41qd At 100,000 sign-ups, all players will get SSR Goddess of Love upon the official game release.■Meet the Characters・Touya MochizukiA boy reborn in another world due to God's mistake. Now he has limitless all-element & non-elemental magic. He uses his smartphone as well as magic to overcome various challenges. Generally kind and polite, he shows no mercy when the people he cares for are in danger.・Yumina Urnea BelfastPrincess of the Kingdom of Belfast. Her "Mystic Eyes" can see one's true nature. Polite and well-mannered as a proper princess should be, but can also be bold, barging into Touya's life to become his first bride.・Sushie Urnea OrtlindeDaughter of the Duke of Ortlinde and Yumina’s cousin. Cheerful and curious, she was rescued from lizardmen by Touya on her way back from her grandmother’s estate. The youngest of the group, she doesn’t live with them but is fond of Touya.■Basic Game InfoGame Title: In Another World with My Smartphone: Fantasia ConnectGenre: Idle Battle RPGPrice: Free (with in-game item purchases)Supported Languages (planned): Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean■What is the TV anime "In Another World with My Smartphone 2"?In this isekai romantic comedy, Touya Mochizuki starts a new life in another world with his smartphone after dying due to God’s mistake. Now on its second season, new bride candidates join, filling the lives of Touya and the nine heroines with adventure, romance, and excitement! With cheat-level abilities and a smartphone somehow usable in another world, they unravel mysteries of ancient civilizations and secrets of the world.Be charmed by the carefree, chaotic journey alongside a unique cast of colorful heroines.Official site: http://isesuma-anime.jp/ Official X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/isesumaofficial ■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading web browser game service, providing high-quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browsers, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en © PF, HJ/IAWWMS2©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

