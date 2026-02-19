Bighorn Sheep Monitoring Underway Along Snake and Salmon Rivers

Residents and recreationists may notice low-flying helicopters over portions of the Snake and Salmon rivers from February 19–24. Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting bighorn sheep capture operations in Game Management Units 11, 13, 14, and 19.

The purpose of this effort is to safely capture and radio-collar bighorn sheep to monitor movement patterns and survival. The data collected helps biologists better understand bighorn sheep ecology and informs future management decisions.

Every effort is made to minimize disturbance to the animals and reduce the expenditure of valuable energy reserves. Human and wildlife safety remains the top priority, and multiple precautions are taken to reduce risks throughout the operation.

For questions or more information, please contact the Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010.