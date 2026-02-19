Los Gatos & San Jose Royal Carpet Cleaning Company Achieves BBB A+ Accreditation and IICRC Certification

Your Royal Carpet Care Quality Carpet Cleaning Just a call away (408) 495-1332 Upholstery and Carpet Cleaning (408) 495-1332 Call us

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Royal Carpet Care, a professional and the BEST carpet cleaning and restoration company rooted on the border of Los Gatos and San Jose, California, has achieved BBB A+ accreditation and IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification) certification. For a company that has been quietly building its reputation one clean carpet at a time since 2005, it's a milestone that feels both well-earned and long overdue.

Owner Daniel Chavez started Your Royal Carpet Care nearly two decades ago with a simple idea. Los Gatos and San Jose families deserved a cleaning company they could actually trust to show up, do the job right, and treat their home with respect. That idea hasn't changed. What has changed is the size of the customer base that keeps calling back.

"Los Gatos and San Jose is home. It's where we started and where our reputation was built," said Daniel Chavez. "Sitting right on the border of both cities gives us a unique connection to both communities. Every carpet we clean, every tile and grout job we complete, every upholstery service we deliver, it all comes with the same care we've brought since day one. These certifications are for our Los Gatos and San Jose customers first and foremost."

The BBB A+ rating reflects years of consistent, ethical business practices and a customer satisfaction record that speaks for itself. The IICRC certification means Daniel and his team aren't just experienced, they're professionally trained and held to the industry's highest standards for cleaning and restoration work. For homeowners in Los Gatos and San Jose, that combination matters.

Your Royal Carpet Care has built a strong reputation in the area for tackling the stains and cleaning jobs that other companies struggle with. Pet stain and pet odor removal is one of their specialties, and Los Gatos and San Jose pet owners have come to rely on them specifically for that. Wine stains are another area where the company has become the go-to name in the community. Anyone who has dealt with a red wine spill on a light carpet knows how quickly it can feel like a lost cause. Daniel's team has built a track record of handling exactly those situations and getting results that surprise people.

The company handles carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, pressure washing, and also specializes in area rug and Persian rug cleaning, which requires a more delicate and knowledgeable approach than standard carpet work. Every job uses eco-friendly, pet-safe products with no harsh chemicals. For a lot of Los Gatos and San Jose families, especially those with young kids and pets, that matters as much as the results themselves.

Availability is another thing that sets Your Royal Carpet Care apart. The company is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so whether it's a routine refresh before guests arrive or a wine spill at 10pm that needs attention, someone is always ready to help.

Your Royal Carpet Care is also known as a genuinely community-minded business. They're not a franchise or a corporate operation. They're a neighborhood company that has been serving the same Los Gatos and San Jose families for nearly 20 years, many of whom have been customers since the beginning. That kind of loyalty is earned, not advertised.

Beyond Los Gatos and San Jose, Your Royal Carpet Care serves customers across Saratoga, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Mateo, and San Francisco. As a member of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce, the company has deep ties to the local business community. There's no call center, no runaround. Just a local company that has been taking care of Bay Area homes and businesses for nearly 20 years.

Free estimates are available. The company accepts credit cards, cash, Venmo, and CashApp.

About Your Royal Carpet Care

Your Royal Carpet Care is a BBB A+ accredited, IICRC certified carpet cleaning and restoration company founded in 2005, located on the border of Los Gatos and San Jose, California. Owned and operated by Daniel Chavez, the company specializes in pet stain removal, wine stain removal, area rug and Persian rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and pressure washing using eco-friendly, pet-safe products. Proudly serving Los Gatos, San Jose, Saratoga, Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Mateo, San Francisco, and the greater Bay Area. Available 24/7.

Contact:

Daniel Chavez

Your Royal Carpet Care

107 Oak Rim Ct, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Phone: (408) 495-1332

Email: YourRoyalCarpetCare@gmail.com

Website: https://yourroyalcarpet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.