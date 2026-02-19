ePac Flexible Packaging Scaling Up: New Phoenix Site and Expanded Capacity Across North America

Strategic expansion includes a new site and increased capacity and new technology in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Vancouver to meet rising demand.

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in custom digital flexible packaging, today announced a significant expansion of its North American manufacturing network. The company is opening a brand-new production facility in Phoenix, Arizona, while simultaneously scaling up operations with added capacity in its Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Vancouver locations.This strategic expansion is designed to meet accelerating demand for digitally printed flexible packaging and to bring ePac’s industry-leading turnaround times closer to brand owners in the Southwest and across the continent.Serving the SouthwestThe new Phoenix plant, which will be the largest in ePac’s network, will serve as a dedicated hub for customers in the Southwestern United States, a region that has seen rapid growth in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector. By establishing a local presence, ePac will offer brands in the surrounding areas faster shipping, localized support, and the ability to launch new products with speed and agility.“The opening of our Phoenix plant is a major milestone in our mission to help brands of all sizes grow and compete,” said Virag Patel, CEO of ePac Flexible Packaging. “We have seen incredible demand from the Southwest, and this new facility allows us to serve those customers locally. At the same time, bolstering our capacity in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Vancouver ensures that we continue to deliver the speed and quality our customers rely on, no matter where they are located.”Investing in TechnologyCoinciding with these facility expansions is a major investment in next-generation technology. As recently announced, ePac is installing a number of new HP Indigo 200K Digital Presses across its North American network. These state-of-the-art presses will be deployed within ePac’s facilities to increase throughput, enhance color consistency, and support sustainable, high-volume production runs without compromising the flexibility of digital printing.Strengthening the NetworkThe new Phoenix plant and expansions in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Vancouver will leverage this new technology to handle more orders and reduce lead times for regional customers.“Our model is built on having a regional presence,” added Patel. “By putting the right technology in the right geographies, we are empowering local entrepreneurs and global brands alike to go to market faster and more sustainably.”About ePac:ePac Flexible Packaging is a global leader in digital flexible packaging, delivering high-quality, custom packaging with low minimums, fast turnaround times, and sustainable material options. Founded in 2016, ePac began with a single plant in Madison, Wisconsin, with manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and beyond, ePac helps brands bring products to market faster and adapt quickly to changing consumer demand. Today, through its proprietary technology platform - ePacONE (One Network Everywhere), ePac provides brands of all sizes the ability to produce any size order in any of its 20+ facilities across the globe.ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order-to-demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.For more information about ePac Flexible Packaging and its services, please visit https://www.epacflexibles.com Contact:Jeff JacobsVice President, Marketing, ePac Flexible PackagingEmail: jjacobs@epacflexibles.com

