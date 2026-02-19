BGE, Inc. Expands into Nashville Market to Support Southeast U.S. Infrastructure Growth

Led by Matthew D. Korte, P.E., BGE, Inc. has expanded its footprint into Nashville to support growth across the Southeast U.S.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BGE, Inc., a leading full-service engineering consulting firm and infrastructure solutions provider for the public and private sectors, has expanded its footprint in the Southeast United States (U.S.) with entry into the Nashville market. The expansion is led by Matthew D. Korte, P.E., an experienced civil engineer and multidisciplinary leader specializing in retail, commercial, residential, and general land/site development across the southern U.S.BGE's Nashville expansion reflects a measured growth strategy focused on markets that align with the firm's long-standing client relationships and technical expertise. With decades of experience supporting development in high-growth regions throughout the Southeast, BGE is positioned to help Nashville-area developers and brokers address evolving infrastructure and site development needs.Servicing a Growing Market in NashvilleAs BGE begins serving clients in Nashville, the firm will provide services for Land/Site Development, Planning + Landscape Architecture, Construction Management, Public Works, Technology Solutions, and Transportation Systems. Initial efforts will focus on land and site development, leveraging BGE's regional expertise and deep knowledge of development patterns throughout the Southeast."Nashville represents a natural extension of our services across the markets BGE has served successfully for years," said Eric Hampton, SVP and Southeast Region Operations Leader. "Our entry into Tennessee is client-driven, supported by Matt's proven leadership and diverse technical expertise. We look forward to serving clients The BGE Way. Building Comprehensive Solutions, The BGE WayKorte brings extensive experience in retail-driven land and site civil engineering, as well as a strong track record of establishing and growing practices in new markets. His background includes leading multidisciplinary teams, supporting complex developments, and working closely with developers and brokers to deliver practical, efficient solutions."I'm excited to help bring BGE's proven approach to the Nashville market," said Korte. "BGE has built its reputation by forming strong relationships and delivering consistent results, and the collaborative One Team culture is a natural fit. I look forward to supporting clients as they navigate growth and development opportunities across Tennessee and beyond."Founded in Houston in 1975, BGE has grown into a trusted partner for public and private clients, guided by the core values of integrity, respect, commitment, and an excellent reputation. The firm's entry into Nashville reflects both its long-term confidence in the region and its disciplined approach to expansion.About BGE, Inc.For 50 years, BGE, Inc. has served public and private clients as a full-service, multidiscipline engineering consulting firm with integrated capabilities. BGE delivers a broad range of advisory services, technical expertise, and innovative, sustainable solutions to support local, regional, and national communities as they shape the future of infrastructure. Backed by five decades of civil engineering leadership, BGE partners with clients across the Southeast and beyond to solve complex infrastructure challenges.Explore our services: https://www.bgeinc.com/ Follow BGE on LinkedIn for the latest news and updatesMEDIA CONTACTSBrittney WarrickSenior Communications Manager, BGE, Inc.Email: bwarrick@bgeinc.com+1 (713) 488-8125Nancy DunnahoeLead Client Consultant, North AmericaKnights Media & PREmail: nancy@knightsmpr.com

