AG Knudsen, MHP, and Stockman Bank accepting submissions for 2026 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest

HELENA – Submissions are open for the 2026 Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today. Elementary school students throughout Montana are encouraged to participate in the fifth annual poster contest by submitting artwork which displays their appreciation for Montana law enforcement officers.

The contest is a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), and Stockman Bank to promote public service and showcase Montanans’ respect and gratitude for law enforcement officials, while also giving Montana children a chance to show off their artistic skills.

“Montana is a state that backs the blue, and this contest is a great way to instill that principle into kids at a young age. I always enjoy seeing the submissions and how young Montanans use their creativity to show their appreciation for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “I look forward to celebrating with the winner of the contest later this year.”

“Our troopers enjoy experiencing the support from Montana students every year. It is an excellent reminder of why we became law enforcement officers in the first place: to keep them and their communities safe. It also provides us with a positive opportunity to engage with students across the state and help them understand what it means to work in law enforcement,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said.

“We are excited to once again be a part of this program that celebrates the creativity of our youth and recognizes the dedication of our law enforcement in keeping our communities safe,” Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee said.

A winner will be chosen from each of the seven Montana Highway Patrol districts and their class will be awarded $250 from Stockman Bank and an ice cream social from MHP troopers.

From the seven district winners, a statewide winner will be chosen and awarded with an additional $500 from Stockman Bank as well as a celebratory visit from Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and an opportunity for a ride along with MHP Colonel Kurt Sager. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices around the state.

Contest rules:

Applicants must be in elementary school. Artwork should reflect why the student appreciates law enforcement. Artwork that has been digitally produced is not allowed. Artwork should be created using acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, markers, crayons, pastels, or others. The preferred size for posters is 8.5 x 14 inches. Submissions that are 8.5×11 and 11×17 will also be allowed. To complete the submission, the applicant must also include a brief biography and a completed application.

Applications must include the original artwork, contest application, and release form and should be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office to the attention of the Law Enforcement Poster Contest at 215 N. Sanders, Helena, MT 59601.

Click here to download the application.