Brittanye Lashay Morris Expands Community Outreach in Fort Bend Commissioner Precinct 4 Race

My focus is on listening to residents, evaluating policy considerations carefully, and supporting responsible stewardship of public resources.” — Brittanye Lashay Morris

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several weeks after formally announcing her candidacy for Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Brittanye Lashay Morris continues active outreach efforts across the precinct, engaging residents and local stakeholders in discussions about infrastructure, budgeting, and long-term community planning. Her campaign centers on administrative leadership, responsible growth, and open communication between county government and the communities it serves.

Morris is campaigning as a candidate in the Democratic Party primary for Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

Morris, a licensed Texas attorney and former state district court judge, states that her candidacy is grounded in public service experience and a commitment to effective local governance.

“County government plays a critical role in shaping transportation systems, drainage planning, emergency preparedness, and economic development,” said Morris. “My focus is on listening to residents, evaluating policy considerations carefully, and supporting responsible stewardship of public resources.”

Professional Background and Public Service Experience.

Licensed to practice law in Texas since 2015, Morris has professional experience in civil litigation, real estate matters, business law, and mediation. She previously served as a state district court judge in the greater Houston region, presiding over civil matters in accordance with Texas statutes and judicial ethics standards.

Her legal experience includes reviewing statutory requirements, managing case administration, and applying procedural fairness — skills that are relevant to county governance responsibilities such as regulatory oversight, budgeting processes, and infrastructure planning.

Policy Focus Areas for Precinct 4.

As outlined in her campaign platform, Morris has identified several priority areas related to county operations:

Infrastructure & Transportation Planning: Long-term roadway assessment, drainage system review, and capital improvement considerations.

Economic Development: Encouraging responsible commercial growth aligned with county regulations and community planning.

Public Safety & Emergency Preparedness: Collaboration with local agencies to support coordinated response planning.

Fiscal Stewardship: Transparent budgeting practices and responsible allocation of county resources.

Community Accessibility: Enhancing communication between county leadership and residents.

Morris emphasizes that her campaign remains focused on policy discussions and civic engagement.

Ongoing Community Outreach.

Since her announcement, Morris has continued participating in community events and engaging in conversations with residents throughout Precinct 4. She states that consistent communication is essential to understanding evolving community needs.

“Public service requires transparency and dialogue,” Morris added. “I remain committed to constructive conversations about the future of Precinct 4 and the responsibilities entrusted to county leadership.”

About Brittanye Lashay Morris

Brittanye Lashay Morris is a Texas attorney and former state district court judge with professional experience in civil law and public service. She is a Democratic Party candidate for Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Her campaign focuses on infrastructure planning, fiscal responsibility, and transparent local governance.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please visit www.morrisforyou.com

