Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Showcases Integrated Solutions for Health Clubs at HFA 2026

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, will exhibit its latest strength and cardio innovations, integrated solutions, and connected experiences at HFA 2026, March 17–18, at the San Diego Convention Center.Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will be located in Booth 2917, where attendees can experience how the company helps health clubs solve key operator challenges, from performance and durability to space efficiency and member engagement.“Health clubs are evolving fast, and operators need solutions that drive engagement, retention and meaningful member experiences,” said Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “At HFA, we’re showing how our strength, cardio, group training and connected solutions come together to help clubs perform, differentiate, and grow. These solutions help facilities consistently deliver the best experiences for their exercisers, while delivering on our mission, to inspire the world to work out.”At HFA 2026, booth visitors will be able to:• Experience performance-driven strength training designed for simplicity and biomechanical excellence, including Hammer Strength plate loaded innovations such as the new Hack Squat and Super Squat Press, and in-booth training solutions.• Design space-efficient training zones with versatile strength solutions — including Life Fitness Universal Cable and Life Fitness SYNRGY — helping clubs build out high-value training spaces for every body.• Complete the training floor with premium accessories, including Hammer Strength 4-Sided Rubber Dumbbells and Hammer Strength Olympic Plates—engineered for durability, performance, and seamless integration across plate loaded and free weight environments.• Discover how Life Fitness / Hammer Strength powers connected clubs with data ready training environments that evolve with operator needs. Plus, explore the new Workout Intelligence powered by AUGIE, which delivers real-time, personalized workouts that boost member success and engagement while giving operators smarter performance insights.• Explore cardio innovation across the portfolio, including the Symbio, Integrity+ and Aspire cardio series. Also, discover new console enhancements, such as Google Castfor easy streaming, refreshed graphics, new features and improved UX.“We’re focused on helping operators create training environments that balance performance, efficiency, and experiences that members want to return to,” said Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “At HFA, we’re showing how our portfolio comes together — from premium cardio and performance strength to flexible, space smart training solutions that work for more clubs and more exercisers.”Preview of Atmos for Hospitality and Multi Unit HousingLife Fitness / Hammer Strength will also preview Atmos(TM), a new specialized cardio series. Purpose-built for the distinct concerns of hospitality and multi-unit residential properties, Atmos balances space and operational efficiency, brand requirements, and guest expectations in an essential cardio experience.In-booth events with media access: St. Paddy’s Happy Hour – Tuesday, March 17, 5:00–6:00 p.m.About Life Fitness / Hammer StrengthLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. Every day, exercisers in more than 150 countries log more than one million workouts on the company’s connected fitness equipment — proving daily that Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is the world’s workout partner of choice. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com *Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

