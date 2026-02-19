Mercyhurst University Students Apply Art Therapy Skills in Peru Quest with United Planet

Mercyhurst University Combines Academic Learning with Hands On Service, Building Cross Cultural Connections in Cusco

This is our third Quest with United Planet and the experience has been very wonderful for myself as an educator as well as my students.” — Heather Denning, Department Chair at Mercyhurst University

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a global community one relationship at a time, announces the successful completion of a specialized Group Quest to Cusco, Peru. Students from Mercyhurst University arrived on January 3rd and applied knowledge gained from their Art Therapy course to support a local after school program. This Quest was an immersive experience that blended meaningful volunteer work with rich cultural exploration, embodying the spirit of relational diplomacy.The core of the service centered on students working in the evenings with children enrolled in a local after school program. The group created a safe and welcoming environment, leading creative activities that were carefully planned and intentionally designed. The sessions emphasized self expression and teamwork through hands on art projects such as puppet making, tissue paper flowers, friendship bracelets, and painting with a wide range of colors and crayons. This interactive approach enabled the university group to provide meaningful and specialized support to the community.“This is our third Quest with United Planet and the experience has been very wonderful for myself as an educator as well as my students,” said Heather Denning, the Chair of the Department of Art, Design, and Communication at Mercyhurst University. “Immersing students in a multicultural experience is really important for their training as future art therapists and citizens. The experience has been wonderful, from being immersed in the arts here in Peru, to experiencing the culture and the beautiful landscape, and especially to working with the children at our project. We have been leading a variety of art activities and playing many engaging games together, which has made the experience both meaningful and memorable..”During the day, the students engaged in cultural immersion, exploring the downtown area of Cusco, including the Plaza de Armas. Visits to museums and cathedrals offered insight into the history of the Inca civilization and the blending of Indigenous traditions with religious influences. This dual focus ensures volunteers approach their service with deep respect and understanding for the host culture.Their work in Cusco demonstrates that specialized skills, when paired with a desire for connection, create powerful, lasting relationships. The balance of service and reflection is key to a truly transformative experience.“I had an absolutely wonderful time while I was here. My favorite part was probably Rainbow Mountain, it was absolutely gorgeous. I just had an overall great time on this trip,” said Madelyn Schmitt, a Mercyhurst student.The Quest concluded with time for rest and reflection at the breathtaking Rainbow Mountain and the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu. This essential component of the program allows participants to process their service and return home renewed.United Planet designs custom Group Quests for universities, corporations, and organizations seeking to integrate service learning with team building and cultural exchange.

