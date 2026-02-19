Update No. 2: VSP arrests suspects in connection with fatal 2025 assault in West Pawlet

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4006130

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Rutland – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newmont Slate Quarry, 720 VT Route 149, West Pawlet, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Assault Investigation

VICTIM: Mark Ray

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

ACCUSED NO. 1: Richard J. Mattison

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VIOLATIONS: First-degree murder; assault and robbery

ACCUSED NO. 2: Stephen J. Williams Jr.

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, NY

VIOLATION: Assault and robbery

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with an August 2025 assault in West Pawlet that led to the death of the victim, 54-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, this past November.

The Vermont State Police on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2026, located Richard J. Mattison, 42, of Poultney at a home in the Rutland County town of Wells and took him into custody on charges of first-degree murder and assault and robbery. Mattison was brought to the state police barracks in Rutland for processing and was subsequently jailed without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

Mattison’s arrest followed the New York State Police’s arrest last week in Granville, New York, of Stephen J. Williams Jr., 38, of Granville. Williams’ arrest Friday, Feb. 13, was on charges related to burglaries in that community and on a Vermont warrant for a charge of assault and robbery arising from the attack on Ray. Williams was jailed in New York and is expected to be extradited to Vermont to face charges at a later date.

The Vermont arrest warrants were granted Thursday, Feb. 12, as the result of VSP’s investigation into the assault of Ray on Aug. 24 at the Newmont Slate Quarry, and his death Nov. 12 at Albany Medical Center from related injuries.

No further details are currently available from the Vermont State Police. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mattison’s arraignment. Members of the news media should contact the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm timing of the arraignment.

***Update No. 1, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2025***

The victim, 54-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, died late Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at Albany Medical Center in New York. An autopsy was performed Friday, Nov. 14, in New York. The cause of Ray’s death was determined to be pneumonia and severe traumatic brain injury due to assault, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No one is currently in custody. Investigators encourage anyone with information that could assist with this case to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at

VSP will continue to share updates as the case progresses.

***Initial news release, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred this past weekend in West Pawlet. Troopers received a report of a suspicious incident at about 9:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Newmont Slate Quarry. By time troopers arrived on scene, the involved individual, identified as 53-year-old Mark Ray of West Pawlet, had been transported from the scene by medical first responders. He subsequently was transported to the Albany Medical Center in New York to receive treatment to what VSP learned were life-threatening injuries. As of the time of this release, Mr. Ray remains hospitalized.

Preliminary investigation conducted by state police detectives indicated Mr. Ray’s injuries likely were the result of an assault. The investigation into this assault is continuing, and anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation as the investigation continues.

- 30 -