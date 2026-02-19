Select Home Warranty Logo

Select Home Warranty Ranked #1 Best Home Warranty Company by Forbes Advisor

Being recognized by Forbes Advisor validates the hard work of our team and our commitment to helping families protect what is often their largest investment — their home” — Select Home Warranty PR Rep.

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Home Warranty is proud to announce it has been ranked the #1 Best Home Warranty Company by Forbes Advisor in its annual review of top home warranty providers.For homeowners, few things are more stressful than an unexpected repair bill. Whether it’s a broken HVAC system in the middle of summer or a refrigerator that suddenly stops working, these surprises can disrupt both daily life and household budgets. The recognition from Forbes Advisor highlights Select Home Warranty’s mission to provide dependable protection and real peace of mind when homeowners need it most.Forbes Advisor evaluates home warranty companies based on coverage options, value, service reputation, and overall customer experience. After reviewing providers across the country, Select Home Warranty earned the top position for delivering strong coverage plans at competitive pricing with a focus on customer support.“We built Select Home Warranty to make homeownership less stressful,” said a company spokesperson. “Being recognized by Forbes Advisor validates the hard work of our team and our commitment to helping families protect what is often their largest investment — their home.”Select Home Warranty offers flexible plans that cover major home systems such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, along with essential appliances. Homeowners can choose coverage options tailored to their needs, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs when mechanical breakdowns occur due to normal wear and tear.This recognition reinforces Select Home Warranty’s position as a trusted partner for homeowners nationwide.For more details on the ranking, visit the Forbes Advisor Best Home Warranty list About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty is a nationwide home warranty provider dedicated to helping homeowners manage the cost of unexpected repairs and replacements. The company offers customizable coverage plans designed to protect major systems and appliances, giving homeowners greater financial predictability and confidence.With a customer-focused approach and a commitment to affordability, Select Home Warranty has become a trusted choice for homeowners, home buyers, and real estate professionals across the United States.Learn more at: https://www.selecthomewarranty.com Contact Select Home WarrantyPhone: 1-855-267-3532Online: https://www.selecthomewarranty.com/contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.