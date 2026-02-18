Governor Newsom names new California Public Utilities Commission President to launch new phase in effort to protect consumers from escalating utility costs

Affordability Agenda

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has advanced an agenda focused on lowering costs and strengthening a power system built to withstand extreme weather as climate change intensifies. The agenda is built on three clear principles: stronger utility accountability so every dollar spent delivers safer, reliable, and affordable energy; fair, modern rate structures that reduce cost shifts and protect working families; and competitive, smart clean energy investments at the best price to meet growing demand while driving down costs over time.

As CPUC President, John Reynolds will lead these efforts to tighten oversight, align infrastructure investments with affordability goals, and ensure utilities deliver results for ratepayers—without slowing California’s clean energy progress. The appointment underscores a renewed focus on cutting costs and improving performance as extreme heat, wildfire risk, and upgrades to the electric grid drive new demands on the system. By prioritizing smarter, upfront investments—like wildfire prevention, grid hardening, and on-demand clean resources like battery storage—the state is moving away from costly, reactive fixes and toward a safer, more reliable grid that protects against the catastrophic failures responsible for the largest bill spikes. The objective is straightforward: bend the cost curve, boost resilience, and deliver a cleaner, more affordable energy future for Californians.

California’s climate leadership in action

California is proving that climate action and economic growth go hand in hand. Greenhouse gas emissions are down 21% since 2000 — even as the state’s GDP increased 81% over the same period, becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. In 2023, California was powered by two-thirds clean energy , the largest economy in the world to achieve this level, and ran on 100% clean electricity for part of the day almost every day last year.

Since Governor Newsom took office, over 30,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid, and battery storage has surged to nearly 17,000 megawatts—a 2,100% increase. California now has 33% of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100% clean electricity.

Utility accountability

Governor Newsom has prioritized holding large utilities accountable while strengthening the safety, reliability, and affordability of California’s electric system. Under his leadership, the state has imposed some of the nation’s toughest oversight and enforcement measures, tied cost recovery to demonstrated safety performance, and required major investments in wildfire mitigation and grid hardening to reduce catastrophic risk. The Newsom administration has paired that accountability with reforms to limit cost shifts, expand competitive clean-energy procurement, and accelerate battery storage to improve reliability without unnecessary rate increases. With a new law signed last summer by Governor Newsom, California families will receive up to $60 billion in electricity bill refunds through 2045.

Energy leadership appointments

John Reynolds, of Oakland, has been designated President of the California Public Utilities Commission, where he has served as Commissioner since 2022. Reynolds was Managing Counsel at Cruise LLC in 2019. He held multiple positions at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2013 to 2018, including Interim Chief of Staff to Commissioner Genevieve Shiroma, Advisor to Commissioner Carla Peterman, and Public Utilities Counsel. He was Associate at De la Pena & Holiday LLP in 2012. Reynolds earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Brown University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $256,451. Reynolds is a Democrat.

Christine Harada, of La Crescenta-Montrose, has been appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission. Harada has been Undersecretary of the California Government Operations Agency since 2025. She was Senior Advisor at the United States Office of Management and Budget from 2023 to 2025. Harada was the Executive Director at the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council from 2021 to 2023. She was the President of i(X) Investments from 2018 to 2020. Harada was the Federal Chief Sustainability Officer for The White House Council on Environmental Quality from 2015 to 2017. She held multiple positions at the United States General Services Administration from 2014 to 2015, including Acting Chief of Staff, Associate Administrator for Government-Wide Policy, and Chief Acquisition Officer. Harada earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of the Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Science degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Stanford University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $215,632. Harada is a Democrat.

Alice Reynolds, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Independent System Operator Governing Board. Reynolds has been President of the California Public Utilities Commission since 2021. Reynolds was Senior Advisor on Energy in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2021. She was Senior Advisor for Climate, the Energy, and the Environment in the Office of Governor Edmund Brown Jr. from 2017 to 2019. Reynolds held several roles at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2011 to 2017, including Deputy Secretary for Law Enforcement and General Counsel. Reynolds was Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice from 2002 to 2011. She was an Attorney at Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal from 1998 to 2002. Reynolds was an Associate Attorney at Furth, Fahrner & Mason from 1995 to 1998. She was a Research Attorney at Santa Clara County Superior Court from 1993 to 1995. Reynolds earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50,000. Reynolds is a Democrat.

Joseph Eto, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Independent System Operator Governing Board, where he has served since 2023. Eto was a Staff Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory from 1982 to 2025. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Eto earned a Master of Science degree in Energy and Resources and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50,000. Eto is a Democrat.

Note: John Reynolds and Alice Reynolds are not related.