Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning Announces Free Duct Cleaning With Every HVAC System Replacement in North Dallas

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning today announced a limited-time offer that includes free duct cleaning with every qualifying HVAC system replacement. The program, available through March 2026, helps homeowners improve indoor air quality and system performance while taking advantage of flexible financing options for qualified customers.

“Most homeowners don’t plan HVAC replacements on a quiet Tuesday,” said Scot, Customer Support Lead at Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning. “They usually come after a breakdown or uneven comfort conditions. This program introduces a more complete approach - evaluating, replacing, and cleaning the system that delivers your home’s airflow.”

Duct Cleaning as a Day-One Investment in Air Quality

Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning emphasizes that duct cleaning is more than routine maintenance - it’s a foundational step in modern HVAC replacement. Clean ductwork supports better airflow, prevents inefficiencies, and enhances indoor air quality from the start. By removing built-up dust and debris, the included service helps new systems maintain consistent room-to-room temperatures and deliver the comfort levels homeowners expect.

Energy Efficiency and Modern Comfort Upgrades

Homeowners evaluating this program can expect benefits that align with measurable performance goals, including potential annual energy savings of up to 35%, reduced utility costs, and improved smart-home integration through newer HVAC technologies.

Local Pricing Advantage and Free In-Home Evaluations

Through a long-standing partnership with a Fortune 500-affiliated distributor, some North Dallas homeowners have realized savings of up to 50% off retail pricing compared to national averages. Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning offers a free in-home evaluation and estimate, along with guidance from experienced technicians to ensure an efficient installation process and a smooth upgrade experience.

Availability and Contact

This limited-time offer runs through February 2026.

For program details or to schedule a free in-home evaluation, contact Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning at (972) 235‑6600 and ask for Scot.

About Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Sirius Plumbing and Air Conditioning serves the North Dallas community with dependable plumbing, heating, and cooling services. The company is known for its transparent service model, skilled technicians, and commitment to whole-home comfort solutions.

