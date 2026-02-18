Submit Release
CA regulator says its solar rules are fair, but trio of environmental groups wants to toss them out

Parties on both sides of a long-running debate over the California Public Utilities Commission’s controversial overhaul of rooftop solar regulations are anxiously awaiting a ruling from the state’s court of appeals. Depending on what conclusion the justices reach, the decision may alter the rate of compensation that at least some of the roughly 2 million Californians with solar installations on their homes and businesses receive when their systems generate excess electricity.

