California builds AI oversight unit and presses on xAI investigation

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is building an artificial intelligence accountability program as his office probes Elon Musk’s xAI over the generation of non-consensual sexually explicit images, he told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

