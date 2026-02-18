Submit Release
Noticed Date of Dismissal Triggered Clock for Attorney Fees

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a plaintiff’s request for attorney fees following a favorable settlement was properly denied as untimely where it was not served on the other side until seven months after the date on which a notice indicated that the case would be “deemed dismissed without prejudice.”

