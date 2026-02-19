Green Coast Pet Expands Distribution in the Southeastern United States with Southeast Pet

Green Coast Pet Logo

I'm excited to partner with Southeast Pet. As a graduate of the University of Miami, I’m excited for more pet parents in Florida and the Southeast to find Green Coast Pet in their local pet store.” — Nick Massey CEO

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Coast Pet®, a California-based treat and supplement brand known for its enrichment treats, toys, low-calorie training treats and pill wrapping products, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Southeast Pet: one of the most established distributors in the Southeastern United States serving customers in the region since 1975.

This distribution partnership is a significant milestone in Green Coast Pet’s goal of serving independent, pet specialty retailers. Southeast Pet’s vast distribution network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as parts of the Caribbean will make it easier for independent, pet specialty retailers to purchase and carry Green Coast Pet’s products in the region.

“Green Coast Pet is excited to grow our business in the region with Southeast Pet. They are a great addition to our distribution network”, said Nick Massey CEO of Green Coast Pet, “Their reputation for customer service and an expansive distribution network in the Southeast makes them a coveted company to work with and we are proud to partner with them.”

“We’re excited to welcome Green Coast Pet to the Southeast Pet family. Their commitment to innovation, quality, and in-house production perfectly aligns with our mission to support independent retailers with exceptional, high-integrity brands that truly stand out on the shelf.” Pete Cooper, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Southeast Pet

Based in Georgia and Florida, Southeast Pet operates out of two distribution centers totaling over 200,000 sqft of warehouse space. The company services six southern states (AL, FL, GA, TN, NC, and SC) as well as parts of the Caribbean. Southeast Pet believes in bringing new products and fresh ideas that retailers need to stay competitive in this fast-changing industry.

About Green Coast Pet

Green Coast Pet® is a national trend-leading, eco-friendly pet treat and supplement brand offering pets nationwide its Better Bites™ vegetable and fruit treats and meal mixers, Pawnut Butter®, Pawnut Butter with Honey ™, Pawnut Butter with Pumpkin™ and Pawnut Butter with Coconut® peanut butter dog treats; Green Coast Pet® Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Pumpkin, Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Honey, Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Coconut and Pawnut Butter® The Dough™ with Flax cookie dough treats; Green Coast Pet® unsweetened apple sauce dog treats and Green Coast Pet® unsweetened applesauce with pumpkin dog treats; and its Green Coast Pet ® Pill-a-Pet™ pill wraps. Green Coast Pet gives a portion of revenue from every purchase to pay to plant trees in the USA and take 2, 12 oz plastic bottles worth of plastic out of near water eco-systems.

