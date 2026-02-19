Ocho Sur Supports Leptospirosis Prevention Campaign in Ucayali Amazon Communities

Dr. Licurgo Jara provides medical attention to a mother and her daughter during the leptospirosis prevention campaign in Ucayali. Residents receive medical attention and preventive guidance during the leptospirosis outreach campaign in Ucayali. Health authorities warn about leptospirosis risks during flooding in the Peruvian Amazon.

Medical brigades provide early detection, treatment and prevention outreach in flood-affected indigenous communities

Flood-related health risks require timely action. Through early detection and treatment, we are helping prevent the spread of leptospirosis in vulnerable communities.” — Dr. Licurgo Jara, Nueva Requena Health Network

PUCALLPA, PERU, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increased public health risks caused by seasonal flooding in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon, the Nueva Requena Health Network (Pucallpa), with the support of oil palm company Ocho Sur , carried out a comprehensive leptospirosis prevention and treatment campaign in the native communities of Santa Clara de Uchunya and Shambo Porvenir.During the rainy season in Ucayali, rising river levels frequently cause flooding in riverside communities, increasing the risk of infectious diseases such as leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can become severe or fatal if not treated in time.Medical brigades traveled to both communities to conduct early detection screenings, provide immediate treatment to confirmed cases, and deliver awareness sessions focused on preventing new infections.Dr. Licurgo Jara, representative of the Nueva Requena Health Network, explained that leptospirosis is transmitted through contact with water, soil, or food contaminated by the urine of infected animals — including rodents, dogs, and livestock. The bacteria can enter the body through skin cuts or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, and mouth.“Flooding in our region creates a latent public health risk. Through this campaign in indigenous communities and the timely treatment of affected patients, we have supported their recovery and helped prevent further spread,” Dr. Jara stated.Ulises Saldaña, Community Relations Manager at Ocho Sur, emphasized that supporting public health initiatives is part of the company’s ongoing social responsibility commitment.“Promoting health and well-being in indigenous communities neighboring our operations is fundamental to contributing to sustainable local development,” he said.At the conclusion of the campaign, Wilson Barbarán, Head (Apu) of the Santa Clara de Uchunya community, expressed gratitude to health personnel and the company for their continued support of local families, especially children.“With Ocho Sur’s consistent collaboration, we are seeing our children and young people grow up with a better quality of life,” the community leader affirmed.

