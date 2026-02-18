NEBRASKA, February 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Delegates Omaha Mayor Authority to Lower Flags in Honor of Mike Yanney

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in coordination with Mayor John Ewing of Omaha, has delegated the mayor the authority to order all U.S. and state flags at City of Omaha facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor Mike Yanney. Yanney, who was born and raised in Kearney, died on February 14. He was 92.

Yanney, founder of Burlington Capital, was a noted business and civic leader in Omaha. He and his wife Gail were generous supporters of programs, projects and community initiatives in Omaha and elsewhere in Nebraska.

The flag order will be effective on Feb. 21, the day of Yanney’s interment.