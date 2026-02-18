Līhu‘e Airport Implements Temporary Passenger Pickup Changes and Vehicle and Pedestrian Detours During Parking Lot Improvements

Main, News Posted on Feb 18, 2026 in Airports News

LĪHU‘E, Hawai‘i — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies Līhu‘e Airport users of temporary modifications to passenger pickup locations, as well as temporary vehicle and pedestrian walkway detours due to construction related to employee parking lot improvements.

Passenger Pickup Modifications

Beginning today, through approximately June 15, 2026, the passenger pickup area fronting Baggage Claim A will be closed to private vehicles, ground transportation shuttles, taxis and rideshares. Passengers may be picked up at the Baggage Claim B pickup areas.

Once the work in this area is completed, the pickup area fronting Baggage Claim B will be closed, and all passenger pickups will be diverted to the Baggage Claim A pickup area.

The construction fronting each baggage claim area will include replacing asphalt pavement, curbing, lane markings, signage and Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements. Each phase will take approximately four months to complete.

Vehicle Detour and Pedestrian Walkway

Starting Monday, Feb. 23 through July 31, 2026, temporary vehicle and pedestrian detours will be implemented along Mokulele Loop and Ahukini Road. A portion of Mokulele Loop connecting to Ahukini Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Ahukini Road via the Mokulele Loop airport exit.

A temporary pedestrian walkway will be installed using barricades along Mokulele Loop and Ahukini Road. The walkway will safely accommodate northbound and southbound foot traffic between the Main Terminal and Cargo and Commuter Terminals.

Additional information about the employee parking lot improvement project can be found here.

HDOT reminds motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution around the construction zones. HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the work needed to improve Līhu‘e Airport is conducted.

